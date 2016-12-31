Trump’s pledge of unity: Quit complaining and unify around me

5:41 Linda McCardle reads from her great-great grandparents Civil War letters Pause

2:08 Pearl Harbor survivor recounts moments after the attack began

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

5:10 Tour the oasis of tiki power couple Wendy and Dan Cevola

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

1:54 Why we make New Year's resolutions

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring