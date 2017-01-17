Obamacare, rutted roads and Chelsea Manning

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
McCarthy may be hazardous to his own district’s health: Kevin McCarthy has a safe seat, but still, what is he thinking? What politician risks harming constituents? Congressional Republicans are talking about replacing those subsidies with a tax credit that many, if not most, of those families won’t qualify for because they earn too little to pay taxes. What will happen to their health care if those subsidies go away?
Legislators must fix our rutted roads: Anyone who has blown a tire by driving over a pothole or swerved to miss one knows there are real costs and dangers to crumbling roads. The state needs to step in.
Columns
Dan Walters: Kevin Starr loved California and conveyed that as he chronicled its history.
Marcos Breton: Boycott or attend? Rep. Doris Matsui faces a tough choice with Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Op-Eds
Amy Luers: Citizens in California have many avenues for engaging directly with scientists to discuss issues such as climate change through online networks, which is helping to create the post-“post-truth” world, the California way.
Derek Cressman: Given Donald Trump’s refusal to disclose his income from foreign governments by releasing his income tax returns, it is impossible to know if hotel profits are the only piece of his empire to run afoul of the constitutional prohibition against foreign gifts or payments.
Their take
L.A. Times: By banning direct developer contributions, officials can begin, slowly, to remove the pay-to-play perception that has tainted City Hall for so many years.
San Francisco Chronicle: Offering cosmetic changes to the H-1B visa program won’t solve the remaining challenges of a broken immigration system.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Alas, Kevin Starr can no longer offer new insights into how California became what it has become – or what it will become.
Charlotte Observer: Democrats should block any Donald Trump nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, right? Wrong. As President Barack Obama famously said, “elections have consequences.” Trump won, so he gets to fill any Supreme Court openings, with the Senate’s advice and consent.
David French, National Review: No matter how troubled Chelsea Manning is (certainly troubled), he breached faith with his brothers in arms. Armies depend on bonds of trust, and he knowingly and intentionally placed lives in danger by indiscriminately placing our nation’s secrets in the public domain. He risked American lives. He risked allied lives.
Syndicates’ take
Leonard Pitts Jr.: I have a philosophy that has succored me through breakups, deaths and career reversals. I find myself turning to it again to gird for the inauguration of the 45th president.
Dana Milbank: Donald Trump gets no respect. That’s because he hasn’t earned it.
David Brooks: We’re living with exactly the kinds of injustices that lead to carnival culture, and we’ve crowned a fool king. President-elect Donald Trump exists on two levels: the presidential level and the fool level.
Kathleen Parker: How rich that Donald Trump would be so offended by a charge of illegitimacy by Rep. John Lewis when he spent years trying to prove the same about Barack Obama’s presidency.
Mailbag
Obama made U.S. weaker, Trump will strengthen us – George Alger, Placerville
Tweet of the day
“If Obama grants Manning clemency, Assange will agree to US prison in exchange -- despite its clear unlawfulness” WikiLeaks @wikileaks, Sept. 15, 2016
We’re waiting.
