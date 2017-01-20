Uncertainty on Inauguration Day

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
Why California is key for Trump to keep promises on jobs: Donald Trump must appreciate the importance of California as a job-creating engine and put together his economic strategy accordingly. That means working with Silicon Valley to expand the innovation economy and improve worker training. It also means avoiding a trade war with China and Mexico that would be devastating for a state that depends on exports.
Feds must focus on foreign campaign money: As Californians know all too well, money matters in politics. And policymakers in the nation’s capital should confront the likelihood that offshore money washes through our political system.
Columns
Dan Walters: California politicians are working overtime to establish themselves as anti-Donald Trump warriors, but their fear-mongering actually is paying homage to Trump’s bombastic verbal salvos.
Bill Whalen: Some credit Gov. Jerry Brown, others might say that California, like much of America, isn’t as rebellious as its leaders would have you believe.
Op-eds
Rep. Kevin McCarthy: House Republicans have never wanted to repeal Obamacare alone. We plan to rescue people from Obamacare’s imminent crash and provide Americans with relief through access to affordable care that will actually help.
Ken Barnes: Although my candidate of choice did not win, I will travel to Washington, D.C., and attend the presidential inauguration. The inauguration is a celebration of America, not an individual candidate, a notion lost in recent years.
Bishop Jaime Soto: Yes, we need a public discussion among elected officials about immigration reform, but we need to find peace and dignity for all communities that need mending.
Matt Rexroad: The future for the University of California appears likely to include empty buildings when it should be investing in online education.
Take a number: 248
The Federal Election Commission sent what the Center for Responsive Politics called its harshest letter yet to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, citing numerous violations of its regulations. The letter includes 248 pages of donations that in one way or another violate election law. Ever the romantic, the FEC directs Team Trump to answer by Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. We doubt Trump will send roses. But as president, he has the power to nominate FEC members. It may be the most dysfunctional agency of the federal government. We’ll find out if it can become worse.
Their take
Mercury News: Donald Trump’s inaugural address should be a turning point. Friday’s the day to begin sounding presidential, bringing the nation together, rising above petty disagreements and engaging in civil debate.
San Diego Union Tribune: Now it’s time to address another unjust part of California’s justice system: the routine use of pretrial detention for individuals accused of nonviolent crimes. State Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, and Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, are working together to reform state laws that disrupt lives for no good reason. We agree.
L.A. Times: Betsy DeVos’ love of private school vouchers didn’t disqualify her for the role of U.S. education secretary, even though vouchers are a bad idea. Nor did her lack of experience in public schools. What did render her unacceptable was her abysmal performance at her confirmation hearing.
Charlotte Observer: Every president learns from his experience as our nation’s leader. That experience has moved many of Donald Trump’s predecessors to express concerns that merit his attention. We cite a few.
Lexington Herald Leader: Another peaceful transfer of power is an opportunity to join the president in affirming our commitment to “preserve, protect and defend” the ideals on which peace and freedom are built.
George Leef, National Review: Congress could follow Kentucky’s lead. It should pass a national right to work law, and it should repeal the federal prevailing-wage statute, the Davis-Bacon Act.
Syndicates’ take
Charles Krauthammer: Commuting the sentence of Chelsea Manning, one of the great traitors of our time, is finger-in-the-eye willfulness. So, too, is Barack Obama’s gratuitous attack on Israel.
Eugene Robinson: President Donald Trump’s power is not unchecked. We, the citizens, are the ultimate authority. We must let him know, through our elected officials and with our own rude voices, when he threatens to go too far.
Andres Oppenheimer: It’s time for Donald Trump to start trying to strengthen, rather than weaken, Latin American economies.
Dana Milbank: The government’s ethics watchdog howls about breaches of ethical standards – and the GOP response is to silence the watchdog.
Trudy Rubin: To the amazement of allies and probably of foes, Donald Trump has been handing over his best bargaining chips to Vladimir Putin – gratis – even before taking office.
Nicholas Kristof: Here’s my prediction: America and the world will soon be craving that Obama Cool again.
Mailbag
Kevin Starr joins the giants of California history – Rita Schmidt Sudman, Sacramento
Tweet of the day
“There should be no disagreement that the First Family represented us with extraordinary dignity, grace and civility over the last 8 years.” Bernie Sanders @BernieSanders
Comments