Jerry Brown leans on Woody Guthrie, as Trump shuns TPP

Our take
Editorials
Brown lays down markers without naming Trump: Gov. Jerry Brown did not offer a road map for the coming year, as is common in such speeches. Lacking was any exhortation that legislators approve a transportation tax or a housing package. That’s unfortunate, if understandable, given the fiscal, environmental and social pain Trump and the Republican Congress could visit on this state. But Brown generally hit the right tone in a punchy, 15-minute address.
Why Trump’s trade policy is dangerously simplistic: President Donald Trump is focused on manufacturing jobs in withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and planning to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. That’s oversimplistic and dangerous. He also needs to consider the impact of trade policy on national security and immigration. And he can’t forget about California.
Columns
Dan Walters: Jerry Brown joins the anti-Trump “resistance” in an unusual State of the State speech. It was arguably the most unusual State of the State address ever delivered by a California governor.
Andrew Malcolm: Trump is a bold dealmaker who makes outrageous opening offers. If he succeeds, we succeed. After all, we’ve just survived two terms of an ineffective president whose real legacy turns out to be this Donald Trump guy.
Op-eds
Ann Carlson and Dan Farber: With new research funding, California can bolster two of its greatest strengths: its clean energy industry and the greatest public higher education system in the world.
Greg Lucas: To give communities more control of their libraries, lower the voter approval threshold to 55 percent, the same for local school projects.
John Berthelsen: The U.S. has no trade agreement with China, and as much as anything the Trans-Pacific Partnership was designed to present a common front against Beijing. Now China is set to expand its influence dramatically.
Their take
L.A. Times: Rather than walking away from our Asian trading partners, Trump should come back with a counterproposal that advances U.S. interests across the region.
Seattle Times: Milo Yiannopoulos’ racism and misogyny are repugnant, but he is free to share his political views. No matter how much we disagree, we must protect the freedom of all to speak and not be silenced or attacked by mobs on the right or the left.
Charlotte Observer: Is the ACA perfect? Far from it. But as Republicans float various ways to replace it, they’re finding that Americans’ memories are getting clearer. Obamacare is not a failure. It’s an improvement.
Miami Herald: Fortunately, Donald Trump gives young, undocumented Dreamers a reprieve – for now. Repealing DACA is not going to make America “great again.” In fact, it runs counter to what has made America great thus far. It will punish young people who are not responsible for their undocumented status; it will rob America of many educated people who have no connection to their homelands.
Syndicates’ take
Leonard Pitts Jr.: It is disheartening to realize that taking the oath of office for the president of the United States, and the awesome responsibilities that come with it, have not changed Donald Trump in the least. He still lies as prolifically as ever.
Dana Milbank: Only a fool would think President Donald Trump is permanently jettisoning his campaign promises or making peace with the media. But the relatively sheepish and measured press secretary Sean Spicer we saw Monday shows that, at least among some in the Trump White House, there is a latent capacity for shame.
Ruben Navarrette: My fellow Americans, meet our new president, Donald J. Trump, the Rocky Balboa of politics.
David Brooks: The women’s marches were a phenomenal success. But marching is a seductive substitute for action in an anti-political era, and leaves the field open for a rogue like President Donald Trump.
Mailbag
A lie by any other name is still wrong. – Susan Greenwood, Auburn
Tweet of the day
Donald Trump doesn’t take kindly to rogue tweeters. The president yanked Twitter privileges from the National Park Service for its assessment of the crowd at his inauguration and, on Tuesday, from the Environmental Protection Agency. But at least one federal employee isn’t having it. Someone at Badlands National Park in South Dakota went rogue on Tuesday – and by “rogue,” we mean tweeting scientific facts about climate change.
“Today, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is higher than at any time in the last 650,000 years. #climate” – @BadlandsNPS
The posts were deleted hours later. In response, Democratic National Committee’s press secretary, Adrienne Watson, issued a statement: “Vladimir Putin would be proud.”
Comments