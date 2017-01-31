Order in the Court, and greetings from China

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
President Donald Trump can remake the federal courts. It’s not just his nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court. Partly because of Republican obstructionism, Trump can immediately seek to fill 116 federal judgeships and try to shift the judiciary in a more conservative direction.
Sacramento County District Attorney Anne-Marie Schubert has decided that two cops acted lawfully when they shot and tried to hit a homeless man with their police cruiser in North Sacramento last summer. But just because a police shooting is legal doesn’t make it right.
Columns
Dan Walters: The legislative battle between businesses and labor is a hardy perennial in the Capitol. The Chamber of Commerce’s annual list of “job killer” bills signals that familiar battle lines will be drawn.
Op-eds
Cathy Creswell: While the Sacramento area has strong foundations to tackle homelessness, we lack the coordination, cooperation and resources for them to be effective. Fortunately, that could be changing.
Christopher R. Knittel: California’s cap and trade market would save the state economy billions of dollars, and it would send a powerful message to other states.
Take a number: $14 billion
That’s the 2015 total for California exports to China, the state’s third largest market. While President Donald Trump talked tough on trade against China during the campaign, Ren Faqiang, the Chinese deputy consul general in San Francisco, advised a “wait-and-see” attitude. He told The Bee’s editorial board on Tuesday that trade is a win-win for the U.S. and China, and that relations between the two nations have survived the “twists and turns” of eight presidencies and are on the right track.
Their take
Raleigh News & Observer: Abortion is the wrong test for the next Supreme Court justice.
Charlotte Observer: Block Trump’s Supreme Court nominee? Not so fast.
David French, National Review: Get ready for a normal fight.
The Washington Post: Democrats shouldn’t go scorched earth on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.
Syndicates’ take
Kathleen Parker: If Karl Rove was George W. Bush’s brain, Steve Bannon is Donald Trump’s conscience. Yikes.
David Brooks: If the last 10 days have made anything clear, it’s this: The Bannonites are in charge and the Republican Fausts are in an untenable position. The deal they’ve struck with the devil comes at too high a price.
Garrison Keillor: Isn’t somebody supposed to be looking after Donald Trump? His alt-right strategy guy, now a permanent member of the National Security Council, the one with the Bulgarian movie star hairdo – where was he? Busy writing the declaration on Holocaust Remembrance Day that forgot to mention the Jews?
Dana Milbank: President Donald Trump is also proving himself to be the same temperamentally unsound figure who appeared on the campaign trail.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Under the rubric of protecting Americans from terrorism, the Trump regime last week banned travel into the United States by people from seven majority-Muslim nations. I have never been more embarrassed for this country.
Trudy Rubin: President Donald Trump claims his executive order was meant to provide “extreme vetting” for refugees and visa applicants from suspect countries. But this claim fails to hold water. Extreme vetting procedures have been in place for the past five years.
Ruben Navarrette: Judging from the comments and tweets of Mexican officials, many people south of the border are downright terrified of the dreaded wall.
Mailbag
Tweet of the day
“A special thank you to @POTUS. As Mr. Trump's Supreme Court nominee I promise to always do what is best for the American People. #SCOTUS” – Justice Neil Gorsuch, @JusticeNGorsuch
Comments