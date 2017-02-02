UC Davis medical students take a stand

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Take a number: 52
Dr. Suha Abushamma, a first-year internal medicine resident at the renown Cleveland Clinic from Sudan, was among the people caught up in President Donald Trump’s hasty, ill-conceived travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries. As it happens, Cleveland Clinic scheduled a fundraiser for later this month at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. That prompted 1,005 (and counting) medical students, faculty and related personnel to sign a letter demanding that Cleveland Clinic Director Delos “Toby” Cosgrove (Trump considered him to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs) cancel the event and condemn Trump’s “immigration ban.” Californians are well represented as signatories. At last count, 81 Californians, mainly medical school students and residents, had signed the letter. By far the largest number of Californians – 52 – are from UC Davis’ School of Medicine. The nonpartisan website Stat reports that so far, Cosgrove is not budging.
Our take
Editorials
Don’t let Milo Yiannopoulos taint message of free speech: UC Berkeley is the latest college campus to reject the alt-right activist. But the truth about the riots that broke out on campus Wednesday night has been twisted by a master provocateur.
Trump’s assault on high tech is an epic fail for the economy: Silicon Valley hires plenty of Americans. If Donald Trump wants more, the key is better schools, not executive orders attacking immigrants.
An amazing Super Bowl in the time of Trump: @SuperBowlLI First, let me tell you something, nothing more very very big league than the NFL, people. Very very big. The Super Bowl is what America’s all about, people. Have a beer, eat bowls of tacos, watch the game, check out the cheerleaders, all of which are very, very amazing, let me tell you. OK?
Columns
Dan Walters: With plenty of money to go around, California Gov. Jerry Brown and state legislators have had little difficulty agreeing on state budgets in recent years. But with revenues flattening, Brown has tightened up in his new budget, and that rankles liberals who want to spend more on education, housing and health care.
Bill Whalen: Former Assembly Speaker Willie Brown floated an intriguing idea if the Golden State wants to push back against the Trump administration: It has to do with taxes.
Op-eds
John Cox: Representation should be about electing a leader of a community who understands the needs and issues in that community. A bill by state Sen. Steven Bradford would allow legislators to live far away from their districts.
Their take
Mercury News: The violent protesters who shut down Milo Yiannopoulos’ speech at UC Berkeley on Wednesday are kindred spirits with President Donald Trump: Both use bullying tactics to try to silence those who disagree with them.
San Diego Union-Tribune: Protesters who would ban Milo Yiannopoulos – and those who seek to block any on-campus political speech they don’t approve of – deserve no encouragement.
Las Vegas Sun: It’s simple, President Trump. The Yucca Mountain project is too risky.
Belleville News-Democrat: President Trump moved swiftly to undo the Obama holds on the Keystone XL and Dakota pipelines. Good move for us locally, and ultimately good for the nation.
Mark Trahant, Trahant Reports: Five ways Indian Country can challenge Donald Trump’s policies.
Kansas City Star: The bad news, Democrats, is that President Donald Trump has selected a qualified and thoughtful jurist to fill the Supreme Court seat that coulda woulda shoulda gone to another fine mind and fine man, Merrick Garland. Bad news, that is, because Neil Gorsuch can’t be dismissed as incompetent or reckless.
John H. Cushman Jr., InsideClimate News: For environmentalists worried about future Supreme Court decisions on climate change, the biggest difference between Donald Trump’s nominee to the court and Barack Obama’s boils down to one word, Chevron.
Syndicates’ take
Eugene Robinson: Senate Democrats should use any and all means, including the filibuster, to block confirmation of the president’s Supreme Court nominee. This is purely about politics. If the Democratic Party is going to become relevant again, it has to start winning some elections – and turning the other cheek on this court fight is not the way to begin.
Michael Gerson: I want a Supreme Court nominee for whom the promises of the Declaration of Independence are the moral and legal context for reading the Constitution. A nominee who believes – even when all human care fails – that America’s basic law still stands for the weak and vulnerable.
Dana Milbank: Addressing a small group of African American aides and supporters to kick off Black History Month, President Donald Trump not only offered pro forma praise for the usual suspects – Rosa Parks, Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr. – but also singled out somebody who recently caught his attention: Frederick Douglass.
Charles Krauthammer: In 2013, then-Sen. Harry Reid abolished the filibuster for federal appointments both executive (such as Cabinet) and judicial. He was warned that the day would come when Republicans would be in the majority and would exploit the new rules to equal and opposite effect. That day is here.
Nicholas Kristof: I hereby apologize to Muslims. The mindlessness and heartlessness of the travel ban should humiliate us, not you. Understand this: President Donald Trump is not America!
Gail Collins: If President Donald Trump is really the vice president’s lap dog, do you think we should call him?
Mailbag
“Police are brave, not ‘brazen’” Ross Du Clair, Elk Grove
Tweet of the day
“The National Prayer Breakfast?”— Arnold @Schwarzenegger
Comments