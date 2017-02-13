Oroville Dam, nature, Elon Musk’s vision, and Newsom’s tweets

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
Oroville Dam makes clear: Nature’s in control: We may think we tame nature. We kid ourselves.
Wall Street shouldn’t Trump retirees: A historic effort to help California’s working poor save for retirement has been targeted by congressional Republicans desperate to please Wall Street. It’s reprehensible and misinformed.
Why Tesla is in driver’s seat of electric car industry: Tesla’s Model 3 sedan is due out soon. If it’s a hit, it will solidify Tesla – and California – as a leader in what’s likely to be a fast-growing industry for electric cars. Last week, the company announced it will pause production at its plant in Fremont, to add capacity for building the new sedan.
Uber motors back to San Francisco: Uber, which cultivates an edgy image, may have thought it had pulled a slick move. Hardly. Uber recently returned to the California Department of Motor Vehicles to register a half-dozen self-driving Fords.
President Donald Trump should start over on a travel ban: After a federal appeals court is the latest to repudiate his executive order, the White House should do what it should have at the beginning: Consult with agencies and craft an order that addresses the real risk, that is constitutional and that won’t cause chaos.
Columns
Dan Morain: There was a time when Gavin Newsom could sound moderate, telling a Bee reporter in 2010: “I’m not profligate as a progressive.” In 2011, he annoyed Jerry Brown, the man he hopes to replace, by traveling to Texas to appear with then-Gov. Rick Perry, Donald Trump’s choice to be energy secretary, to see how the Lone Star State created jobs. These days, moderation is so yesterday.
Dan Walters: The Republican-controlled Congress is repealing many regulations issued by the Obama administration under a rarely used federal law. One could cast a shadow on California’s new “Secure Choice” retirement program. But conflicts over administrative regulations are also heated in California, and two new bills would affect how they are written and reviewed.
Marcos Breton: The Rev. Samuel Rodriguez from Sacramento spoke at Donald Trump’s inaugural. Is he regretting it now?
Andrew Malcolm: Former President Barack Obama said that, following tradition, he intended to steer clear from participating in Washington’s daily political scrum. But it didn’t take long for him speak out on one of President Donald Trump’s executive orders.
John Berthelsen: “American exceptionalism” – in its most beneficial form, that philosophy helped save Europe from calamity following World War II and has sent Peace Corps volunteers overseas to build better lives for the poor. But there is an ominous side to American exceptionalism, and it is now playing out in Washington.
Op-eds
Judie Rae: Canada’s election lasted three months, and a competent prime minister is now in place. Justin Trudeau was elected without imposing embarrassing rhetoric on his countrymen. And when confronted with refugees fleeing their homelands torn asunder by war, he waits for them at the airport and greets them with a smile.
ThienVinh Nguyen: My story isn’t meant to glorify assimilation while glossing over America’s history of discrimination, injustice and violence. But it speaks to how we can do better.
Greg Sazima: The explosion of media through the internet was supposed to herald a new age for that understanding. But trends in the narrowcasting of our choice of sources, some framing rigid opinion and even outright falsehood as “news,” suggest we need to adapt how we read.
Rep. Mimi Walters: Women need a seat and a strong voice at the table to make our voices heard. We feel a strong sense of duty to women across the country because we understand that all issues are women’s issues.
Assemblyman Kevin Kiley: The spread of “safe spaces” and “trigger warnings” designed to shelter students from particular ideas have crept onto college campuses nationwide. California universities, in particular, have imposed a number of speech-restricting policies whose clear message is that some points of view are not to be expressed on campus.
Morley Winograd: Now that we have data showing that going to college is the key to upward mobility and that we know how to do it with reasonable levels of expenditures, California should enact a Promise program to make tuition free for two years at Cal State or any of our community colleges.
Take a number: 15 percent
Foon Rhee’s latest Numbers Crunch focuses on a new study that points out that smaller cities – including some in red states – depend more on exports and could be hit hardest if President Donald Trump starts a trade war. Exports make up 15 percent of San Jose’s total economic output, the highest percentage among California metro areas.
Their take
L.A. Times: California lawmakers, led by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, spent the better part of a decade developing a retirement savings program aimed at low-income Californians who aren’t covered by a pension or 401(k) plan. It’s stunning and outrageous that House Republicans are moving to kill the U.S. Department of Labor rule that cleared a legal pathway for such plans.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Consider these numbers from Boston College’s Center for Retirement Research: 52 percent of U.S. households are at risk of running out of money during retirement. And 45 percent of all households have no retirement savings to augment Social Security payments. Is Congress doing anything about this crisis in the making? Yes. Republicans in the House are poised to make it worse.
San Francisco Chronicle: The long-awaited Caltrain electrification project is at risk of falling victim to congressional Republicans’ skepticism about high-speed rail. It’s an unacceptable situation that could cost Bay Area commuters dearly over the next generation – and nothing about it is necessary.
San Bernardino Sun: California voters have said emphatically, and repeatedly, that they want to vote on tax increases, but some lawmakers just don’t want to hear it. A new bill by state Sen. Robert Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, could lead to significantly higher property tax bills without voter approval. Flush this attempt to hike state taxes down the drain.
Biloxi (Mississippi) Sun Herald: Schoolkids end social isolation one hello at a time. Beyond Differences, a nonprofit that is the vision of Laura Talmus and Ace Smith, provided the materials for the event. Magnolia Health gave students anti-bullying booklets. No One Eats Alone should spread throughout society.
Charlotte Observer: Everywhere you look, babies are being thrown out with bathwater. When we first heard Friday that the North Carolina legislature was considering letting people carry handguns without permits, we thought: That must be another dead-end bill from the fringe of the Republican caucus.
Miami Herald: Whether President Jovenel Moïse will be a clear-eyed independent leader or a puppet of the past remains to be seen. Haiti desperately needs the former if it is to transcend the plagues that have kept it and its citizens mired in poverty, unable to ably confront natural disasters or political ones.
Kansas City Star: Needed reforms are still lacking six months after the Verrückt tragedy. In the weeks after 10-year-old Caleb Schwab died, public officials promised a full investigation, as well as a review of the rules and regulations surrounding amusement park rides. To date, both commitments remain unfilled.
Martin S. Feldstein, Ted Halstead and N. Gregory Mankiw, New York Times: A conservative case for climate action, via a carbon tax.
Takes on Trump
Minneapolis Star Tribune: In upholding a temporary restraining order on President Donald Trump’s travel ban, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has delivered a much-needed reminder to the administration that no one in this country is above the law.
Philadelphia Inquirer: From his criticism of federal judges to equating the bad deeds of Russia to this country’s acts to abandoning the Wall Street reforms prompted by the recession to spreading more falsehoods about the media and their coverage of terrorist attacks, President Trump continues to resemble anything but the unifying force America needs.
San Antonio Express News: It is becoming more difficult to discern words that are harmlessly pugnacious from a serious threat when it comes to President Donald Trump. But the public shouldn’t have to undertake the exercise.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram: President Donald Trump says Nordstrom is treating his daughter “so unfairly,” but the retailer says it is pulling Ivanka Trump’s clothing line due to lack of sales. Doesn’t he have a country to run?
Charlotte Observer: President Donald Trump wrongly suggested that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is the moral equivalent of the United States. Clearly, it’s not. But the reaction to his pre-Super Bowl comments shows the country is still incapable of having a grown-up conversation about America’s flaws.
Syndicates’ take
Kathleen Parker: With luck, and Cabinet-level courage not much in evidence, there’s a chance we won’t have to wait two long years before President Trump is removed from office. In anticipation of circumstances warranting a speedier presidential replacement, wiser minds added Section 4 to the 25th Amendment, which removes the president if a majority of the Cabinet and the vice president think it necessary.
Nicholas Kristof: Muslim Americans – both born in the United States and immigrants from countries other than those subject to Donald Trump’s restrictions – have carried out deadly terrorism in the United States. There have been 123 such murders since the 9/11 attacks – and 230,000 other murders.
Frank Bruni: Someone as preposterous as Donald Trump should have been too far behind to benefit from tiny margins and lucky breaks. And operational failures alone can’t explain the Democratic disadvantages in the Senate, House, governor’s offices and statehouses.
Ross Douthat: From the White House, the message should be simple, boring, popular. We want a big infrastructure bill. A middle-class tax cut. Corporate tax reform. Infrastructure. Tax cuts for workers and parents. A better tax code for business.
Dana Milbank: For much of America – the majority of the country that did not vote for Donald Trump – the election has brought about what’s known as a “collective trauma” not unlike the 2001 terrorist attacks. There are those who fear not some unknown terrorist cell but our own president. His erratic behavior makes millions of people feel powerless, which leads to anxiety, anger or despair. But there is a way to deal with it.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: White terrorism is not as bad as Muslim terrorism. That, believe it or not, was the crux of an argument Sean Duffy, a Republican representative from Wisconsin, made last week on CNN.
E.J. Dionne: Think about what it would mean to have a Supreme Court, an attorney general and a Congress all prepared to gut what had long been the basic rules of democracy.
Rubin Navarrette: The teachers unions may have met their match in Betsy DeVos.
And finally,
Mitch Albom, Detroit Free Press: I don’t know about you, but if I’m throwing a dinner party and a chunk of my guests make a point of telling people why they’re not coming, maybe the dinner party isn’t such a great idea.
