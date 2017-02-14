Jerry Brown won’t mug for cameras, as Oroville Dam spills

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway Pause

1:00 Boulders trucked and flown to Oroville spillway

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:55 Evacuees wait to fill gas tanks at Quik Stop on Hwy 99 and Bogue Road

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville Dam emergency in California

