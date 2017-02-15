A congressman saw danger in a town-hall meeting. Police saw it differently

0:44 Official: Crews work to solidify Oroville Dam area Pause

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

1:35 Crews working to patch a leaky levee at Tyler Island

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated

1:58 Boy celebrates third birthday in evacuation shelter in Chico with help of CHP officers