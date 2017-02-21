McClintock will meet voters. Other Republicans? Not so much

Our take
Editorials
Stop dodging voters, Republicans: GOP members of Congress are lying low during this Presidents Day recess. But the town halls they’re avoiding are part of their job.
The next step for Sacramento youths: It’s an easy call for the City Council on Tuesday to approve a $595,000 plan to expand internships, leadership training and a job fair. The murkier decision is whether to create a separate Youth Department.
Columns
Foon Rhee: Helping refugees makes all sorts of sense. But in our deeply divided politics, there’s a danger. Supporters know what’s coming, so they aren’t going to hide from it. Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, who helped introduce a refugee aid package, says he’s sure some opponents will make the case that “we should be helping Americans and Californians first.”
Dan Walters: We may have a difficult time defining time, but we talk about time all the time and now the Legislature will be talking about it as well, pondering legislation that could abolish daylight saving time and change the earliest time schools can offer classes.
Op-eds
Carolyn Coleman: Local governments can do more to boost affordable housing, but the state needs to do its part and provide real funding.
Kaushik Ranchod: If the U.S. wants to stay competitive in the global economy, we should be welcoming immigrants, not pushing them away.
Take a number: $195 million
Organized labor launched an all-out effort to defeat Andrew Puzder, President Donald Trump’s first nominee for labor secretary. With Puzder gone, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka said in a statement last week that Trump’s second nominee, Alexander Acosta, “deserves serious consideration.” Labor would have sway with many senators who must decide whether to confirm Acosta. The nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics counts a record $195 million in contributions from labor to federal candidates and campaigns in 2016, 86 percent of which went to Democrats.
Their take
The Fresno Bee: Devin Nunes has risen to prominence in the House of Representatives by cultivating close relationships with powerful Republicans and conservative talking heads, and by portraying himself as someone who fearlessly pursues the truth. We know now that the Tulare congressman’s bold pursuit of truth comes with an asterisk.
The Mercury News: The sad lack of knowledge about the mentally ill is perhaps only eclipsed by our lack of understanding of the underlying causes of gun violence. When the two issues collide, the result is legislative mayhem.
Newsday: The whole argument over Congress restoring gun rights to mentally ill people last week was surreal, but that’s in keeping with the way the entire gun control conversation has descended into madness.
Chicago Tribune: Making fossil fuels more expensive would stimulate conservation, speed the shift of power plants from coal to natural gas and make renewable fuels more price-competitive. The result would be a steady reduction in carbon emissions, which in turn would put a brake on global warming.
The Kansas City Star: People are dying. And they come from every part of the state, every race and class level. Elected officials and their loves ones are not excluded. Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ support could be essential to finally passing legislation that would give doctors and pharmacists this important tool to help people with addictions.
Syndicates’ take
Eugene Robinson: Republicans are trapped with their endless vows to repeal Obamacare.
Michael Gerson: Donald Trump is a leader of the free world who seldom mentions freedom.
Paul Krugman: Donald Trump’s arrogance on job-growth predictions is a Republican norm.
Trudy Rubin: The one-state solution is the most dangerous of all for Israel.
Mailbag
Attacking the press is a hallmark of authoritarians. – Tom Smithson, Fair Oaks
Tweet of the day
“Kings need to put out an APB. Pelicans have pulled off an absolute heist.” – @nathanyoung2 on the Sacramento Kings trading DeMarcus Cousins to the New Orleans Pelicans.
Comments