Milo Yiannopoulos’ fall; DeMarcus Cousins’ departure; Tom Hayden’s books

0:55 Oroville Dam spillways weather latest storm as inflow of water slows Pause

2:30 New Sacramento Kings player Buddy Hield welcomed by fans at Sacramento International Airport

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline

3:05 Tillerson: the 'utmost mission' is defeating ISIS

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California