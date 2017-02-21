Milo Yiannopoulos’ fall; DeMarcus Cousins’ departure; Tom Hayden’s books

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Milo, taking it from all sides
My, how the mighty obnoxious have fallen.
Just a few weeks ago, alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos was flying high after a pair of scuttled speaking engagements – at UC Davis and UC Berkeley – left him looking like a victim of supposedly intolerant liberals. Donald Trump even jumped in, making empty threats to withhold federal money from the UC system if “innocent people with a different point of view” weren’t allowed to speak.
But that was then. Now, Yiannopoulos, the fake martyr, is out of a job. On Tuesday, he quit Breitbart News after recordings resurfaced of him breezily endorsing pedophilia and making anti-Semitic remarks. Simon & Schuster also canceled his book deal, and the Conservative Political Action Conference disinvited him as a guest speaker. “I regret the things I said. I don’t think I’ve been as sorry about anything in my whole life,” Yiannopoulos wrote.
Meanwhile, Trump condemned anti-Semitism as “horrible,” and spoke of fighting “bigotry, intolerance and hatred.” Things change fast in this morally bankrupt world of victims and heroes. –Erika D. Smith, @Erika_D_Smith
Our take
Editorials
America must make room for Laith Hammoudi: Laith Hammoudi was one of tens of thousands of people ensnared in the ban imposed by President Donald Trump on travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, Iraq included. Federal courts halted that ban, but Hammoudi, like many aspiring Americans, remains stuck in a Kafkaesque limbo. Surely, there is room for them in this welcoming nation.
A necessary, but risky, move by Kings to trade Cousins: The management wants to change the culture by cutting ties with the childish and churlish star. But the team didn’t get much in return, and the front office doesn’t seem to have a consistent strategy to win.
Column
Dan Walters: Are our softer criminal laws a factor in officer’s killing? The horrific slaying of Polly Klaas in 1993 led to California’s “three-strikes” law. Could the wanton killing of Whittier police Officer Keith Boyer have a similar galvanizing effect?
Op-eds
Jamie Court: California Gov. Jerry Brown sees the big picture of the future, like climate change, but on environmental threats to Californians he has fallen short.
Dorothy Rothrock: Despite advantages, California has grown manufacturing jobs at a low rate of 2.6 percent compared to the country’s 7 percent.
Take a number: 16
The Senate had a touching memorial to the late Sen. Tom Hayden on Tuesday, followed by a gathering in the Capitol basement. There, Barbara Williams, Hayden’s widow, told us that Hayden’s collection of books, 4,000, plus or minus, is now in the good hands of the California State Library. Our hands-on State Librarian Greg Lucas rented a 16-foot truck, drove it to the Hayden-Williams’ Santa Monica home, loaded the boxes of books, and drove it to Sacramento. Lucas describes The Tom Hayden Collection for Social and Environmental Justice as an eclectic collection covering civil rights, Vietnam, American history, Irish history, gangs and more. We won’t see Hayden’s likes again.
Their take
San Francisco Chronicle: Nearly all undocumented immigrants are now at risk, no matter where they live or what their status is. This new approach isn’t about public safety; it’s overreaching and cruel.
Los Angeles Times: If the Justice Department ever probes Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia, Jeff Sessions needs to stay away. If Trump’s campaign colluded with efforts by Russia to help him defeat Hillary Clinton – a nightmare scenario for which no evidence has been produced so far – it would be first and foremost a political and constitutional crisis. But it also likely would involve violations of federal law. And even if such collusion didn’t take place, there could be other matters involving Russia and Trump associates that would require decisions by the Department of Justice.
San Diego Union Tribune: President Trump’s selection of a revered military strategist and intellectual, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, as national security adviser represents a huge upgrade from Gen. Michael Flynn.
Charlotte Observer: Yes, the press is the enemy – of secrecy. How should the press respond to President Donald Trump’s claim that “the fake news media” are “the enemy of the American people”? By doing its job. And doing it well.
Miami Herald: Slowly, but surely, through exemptions and rule changes, the GOP-controlled Florida Legislature has chipped away at critical touchstones of Florida’s Sunshine Law. This must stop.
Syndicates’ take
Trudy Rubin: Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, who has been chosen as national security adviser, possesses the qualities of strategic thinking, steadiness, a grasp of complexity and integrity – all critical for someone whose job is to create a coherent foreign policy process for this president.
David Brooks: The 21st century is looking much nastier and bumpier and the last half of the 20th century: rising ethnic nationalism, falling faith in democracy, a dissolving world order. So, what is the answer to a country that is decelerating, detaching, losing hope, getting sadder?
Kathleen Parker: If young conservatives are looking for mentors and for values confirmation the annual CPAC that began Wednesday, they may have wasted their ticket.
Mailbag
If democracy is worth having, it’s worth the sacrifice. – Jason Waters, Sacramento
Tweet of the day
“Even many people who disagree with McClintock and his positions--LOUDLY--thank him for having guts to show up and face their questions.” – Mark Z. Barabak @markzbarabak
