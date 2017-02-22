California’s scandalous childhood poverty; Scott Pruitt’s cozy emails

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Take a number: 754,000
A study by the Public Policy Institute of California finds that 754,000 California children live in poverty, or a fourth of all kids in the state. The study says that the average poor child is part of a family of four living on $26,100 a year, including wages and public benefits. One of our editorials today focuses on Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s effort to confront homelessness. And The Sacramento Bee’s Dan Walters has made it a practice to dive into such numbers, recently pointing out that until Jerry Brown and legislators confront the heaviest burden on poor families – California’s soaring housing costs – California will continue to have the nation’s highest rate of real poverty. – Foon Rhee, @foonrhee
Our take
Editorials
Why Gary May is a promising pick to lead UC Davis: Gary May is the dean of Georgia Tech’s highly rated engineering school, which graduates more engineers than any other in America. May is a national leader for increasing the numbers of African Americans and Latinos in science and technology fields – so crucial in our diverse state. May also has the chance to strengthen the ties between UC Davis and Sacramento.
A deal on homelessness that can’t be refused: A windfall of about $40 million would pay for addiction treatment and mental health services for hundreds of homeless people. All Sacramento County has to do is agree to go along with Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s plan.
Columns
Gregory Favre: In the early 1970s, as editor of the Palm Beach Post, I received tours of two homes. One, Mar-a-Lago, was built by Marjorie Meriwether Post, the cereal heiress and her then-husband, financier E.F. Hutton. The other was simply known as the Kennedy home.
Joe Mathews: Developer Nelson Rising was able to navigate our state’s complexities and get big projects done by dealing with different constituencies and trying to accommodate all the stakeholders.
Op-eds
Keith Nakatani: The Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources is mandated to protect public health and the environment. Yet the agency’s intended course of action protects the oil industry while sacrificing potential drinking water for the people of California.
Their take
Whittier Daily News: It’s terrible day for the city of Whittier, its Police Department, and the men and women who wear the WPD badge. And especially for the family and friends of Officer Keith Boyer, who was shot to death Monday.
Los Angeles Times: After plunging American foreign policy into confusion and disarray, the Trump administration in recent days has embarked on a major damage-control operation.
Orange County Register: Charter schools increase opportunity. On Feb. 1, the first day of Black History Month, hundreds of African American students and parents rallied outside the Capitol in Sacramento to encourage lawmakers to support charter schools in order to help improve student achievement.
News & Observer: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein have made a bold move to cure the ailment of voter suppression in North Carolina.
Biloxi (Miss.) Sun-Herald: Rep. Steven Palazzo, your constituents are calling. We believe you should RSVP, saying you’ll be happy to meet with the people you serve.
Baltimore Sun: What kind of leader reacts to an open-ended question about anti-Semitism as some kind of a personal affront? Perhaps the kind who feels a tinge of guilt.
Kansas City Star: Donald Trump made international trade – the buying and selling of goods to and from foreign countries – a centerpiece of his campaign. And he needs to understand that robust, free foreign trade is the best way, and perhaps the only way, to lift the economy in farm states like Kansas.
Syndicates’ take
E.J. Dionne: The most striking aspect of the vast and swiftly organized movement against Trump is how little it had to do with the Democratic Party. Whoever is elected to chair the Democratic National Committee on Saturday needs to draw two conclusions from this, and they are in tension.
Dana Milbank: Allow me to introduce you to the backgrounds of some of my colleagues who President Donald Trump would have you believe are enemies of the American people. I would argue that they are the American people.
Thomas L. Friedman: When I add up the five Trump administrations, I do not get a good team feeling. It doesn’t start with a shared vision of what world we’re living in and what are the biggest forces shaping this world. It starts with the conclusions on which Trump bases his facts.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Communal memory recoils from what the United States of America did 75 years ago when Japanese Americans were sent to prison camps. Today, some of us cheered when a new executive order was signed and our airports turned to chaos.
Mailbag
As part of Kevin de Leon’s true identity, I would have to add “hypocrite.” – Mark Leiser, Sacramento
Takes on Scott Pruitt
The Center for Media and Democracy sued to force the release of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency director Scott Pruitt’s emails while he was Oklahoma attorney general, and an Oklahoma judge ordered the release of a trove of 7,500 emails. There’s probably nothing illegal. But they do show extraordinary coziness with the energy industry Pruitt supposedly will regulate.
The Oklahoman: What Scott Pruitt’s arrival will mean is a return of the EPA to its proper role of enforcing the nation’s environmental laws, instead of creating them as happened often during the Obama administration.
Tulsa World: Our experience with Scott Pruitt is that he will take his job seriously, try to shift federal policy into a more balanced position that takes into account the nation’s continuing energy needs and – whatever the results of that debate – will enforce the law with honor.
Tweet of the day
“Americans for Prosperity (Koch-backed group) to Pruitt: Thanks for all you are doing to push back against the EPA.” – Eric Lipton @EricLiptonNYT, who wrote about the Pruitt emails.
