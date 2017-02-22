California’s scandalous childhood poverty; Scott Pruitt’s cozy emails

1:51 Effects of heavy winter storms are seen and felt throughout California Pause

0:48 Randy Green, father of Samantha Green, on arrest of Frank Rees

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:23 Under threat of Oroville dam, hundreds find shelter at Nevada County Fairgrounds

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:39 California Rep. Tom McClintock faces passionate town hall crowd

1:31 Kevin de León: California won't 'regress back to the politics of scapegoating'

0:09 Water continues to drain at Lake Berryessa