Trump’s crummy ratings, Janet Nguyen’s stifled speech, and closing time

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Take a number: 71 percent
Donald Trump embarrasses a majority of us, and most of think us he is not trustworthy, believe he has done something illegal or unethical as president, and is doing more to divide the nation than unite it.
We believe he is moving too fast, and think the direction he is taking us is for the worse, not better. All that is according to a new McClatchy-Marist poll, as reported by McClatchy’s Anita Kumar. The poll also finds that a significant majority – 71 percent – agree or strongly agree that Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises. So why then did we elect Trump? Seriously. Why?
Our take
Editorials
Senate’s blunder is fitting coda to Ton Hayden’s time in Sacramento: Ham-handed Sacramento Democrats tried to stifle dissent from a Republican, Sen. Janet Nguyen. As happened when U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tried to silence Elizabeth Warren, the party in power suffered a public relations debacle, and minority party received a PR bonanza.
Bars open until 4 a.m.? Why not?: Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, is pushing a bill that would give local government the power to let bars stay open as late as 4 a.m. instead of 2 a.m.
Column
Dan Walters: Mystery bill on how “cumulative trauma” claims are handled in workers’ compensation system may be a forerunner to another round in the Capitol’s perennial war over the rules governing the multibillion-dollar process of compensating workers for job-related illnesses and injuries.
Op-Eds
Baylen Linnekin: An Assembly bill would amend the state’s food code to include a permit to sell small amounts of homemade foods that aren’t covered by the state’s cottage food law.
George Radanovich, Joel Nelsen and Tom Nassif: Gov. Jerry Brown’s appointment of former state Sen. Isadore Hall makes the Agricultural Labor Relations Board contentious and lopsided.
Taking a page from history
California Senate Republicans were righteously indignant Thursday when Democrats directed the sergeants to forcibly remove one of their own, Sen. Janet Nguyen, from the chambers on Monday. It’s not a first. There was, for example, the Anthony Caminetti incident.
The Press Democrat of Santa Rosa described how Sen. Caminetti dared to speak out against a proposal by the governor to limit the terms of presidents to six years. The governor was Hiram Johnson. And his partisans shut Caminetti up by forcibly removing him from the Senate.
“Steam-roller methods often appeal to the partisan, but they seldom find favor with the people as whole,” the P-D observed. That was true on Feb. 2, 1913. And it is true today.
Their take
L.A. Times: The overwhelming grief felt by Whittier Police Chief Jeff Piper following the brutal killing Monday of Officer Keith Boyer is understandable. But public officials need to be held accountable for false or misleading statements that are calculated to sway opinion on important policy matters, even if those comments come during times of great duress. And unfortunately, Piper misused the occasion of Boyer’s traumatic death to lash out at recent criminal justice reforms.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: For years, supporters of marijuana legalization have argued that local governments stood the most to gain as it would allow them to regulate cannabis business – and then tax them. But now that both the medicinal use and the recreational use of cannabis have been legalized in California and the moment has arrived for locals to approve a tax on cannabis operations in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, some appear to be getting cold feet.
Orange County Register: It is time we finally had some accountability for high-speed rail, a project that has been pie-in-the-sky from the very beginning. Taxpayers in California and around the country should be grateful.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Donald Trump’s belated condemnation of anti-Semitism rings hollow. The Anne Frank Center called it “pathetic.” Ronald Lauder, president of the World Jewish Congress, has every reason to demand wider official acknowledgment that “anti-Semitism is alive and kicking.” Hatemongers will have a prominent friend as long as Trump keeps Steve Bannon in the White House.
Miami Herald: The Trump administration’s new directive targeting undocumented immigrants by broadening who is considered a “criminal alien” is horrendously extreme, incredibly impractical and patently un-American. And as expensive as the overly aggressive policy will be, it will cost the nation far more than money from its treasury.
Syndicates’ take
Charles Krauthammer: The experience of Trump’s two-track, two-policy, two-reality foreign policy in the first month suggests that, with prudence and luck, it can yield the occasional benefit – that the combination of radical rhetoric and conventional policy may induce better behavior both in friend and foe.
Michael Gerson: The short, heartfelt film “The Wise Kids” depicts how three generations of gay Christians have been accommodated in conservative churches. Evangelical youth groups and Christian colleges would uniformly benefit from screening “The Wise Kids,” if only to struggle honestly with the issues it raises.
Gail Collins: The president, it turns out, is more conservative on social issues than the guy who was running in all those primaries against Ted Cruz. Now, with virtually nothing to lose, he’s gotten worse.
Dana Milbank: The two responses to the spike in anti-Semitism tell us much about President Trump and about the man who would allow millions of Americans to sleep more soundly at night if he were in charge: Vice President Pence.
Nicholas Kristof: I fear that the (richly deserved) animus toward President Trump is spilling over onto all his supporters. By all means stand up to him, and point out his lies and incompetence. But let’s be careful about blanket judgments.
Mailbag
“My Jewish parents fled Germany in 1938 after suffering years of discrimination that followed centuries of persecution throughout Europe. Does the president truly believe that he alone can fix this problem?” – Debby Nelson, Citrus Heights
Tweets then and now
“Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.” – Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump, June 14, 2016
“Well @realDonaldTrump, from one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.” – Caitlyn Jenner @Caitlyn_Jenner
“If you’re a transgender student in West Sac, know that all your protections at school tomorrow are the same as yesterday. #MayorsStand4All” – West Sacramento Mayor Christopher Cabaldon @mayorcabaldon
Comments