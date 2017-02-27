Dam safety, Kevin McCarthy’s clout, and Trump’s love-hate relationship

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
Jerry Brown shouldn’t squander the Oroville Dam crisis: If we Californians are to live and prosper in our re-engineered state, we will need to pay for it, or, as Gov. Jerry Brown said last week, “belly up to the bar.” Where the money would come from is unclear.
Is Trump building a blueprint for mass deportation? The administration insists it doesn’t plan large-scale roundups and isn’t creating a deportation force. But its actions suggest otherwise. There’s no evidence of a crime wave caused by undocumented immigrants to justify widespread sweeps.
Trump’s attack on the press is also an assault on the public. President Trump again called the media the enemy of the people. Hours later, press secretary Sean Spicer barred selected reporters from a briefing. The press is outraged, but the public should be, too.
Columns
Dan Morain: Kevin McCarthy is using his clout, for better or not. No federal money will come to California without him knowing about it. McCarthy, an affable dealmaking politician, knows about earmarks, having learned at the knee of former Rep. Bill Thomas, his predecessor.
Dan Walters: The California Senate’s Democratic leaders misbehaved when they forcibly prevented a Vietnamese American senator, Janet Nguyen, from criticizing the late Tom Hayden for his activities during the Vietnam War. They not only acted hypocritically, but stirred up memories about how Nguyen and other Southeast Asian refugees were shunned four decades ago.
Joel Bellman: In his excesses, Milo Yiannopoulos exposed the sham of both the left’s tolerance for unpopular ideas and the right’s commitment to fearless truth-telling no matter whom they offend.
Ben Boychuk: It’s going to cost billions to rebuild California’s transportation system. It’s an investment in future prosperity, and driverless technology can help make better use of our freeways.
Marcos Breton: If you were enraged by the DeMarcus Cousins trade, here’s why you need to wise up and get a clue.
Op-Eds
Walter Zelman: Repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement seems to be off the table. The disruption would be far too great for far too many. Many Republicans now recognize that a replacement plan may have to guarantee that those who have health coverage can keep it.
Alex Hall and Mark Gold: California leads the world in climate science, greenhouse-gas-reduction strategies and climate mitigation investments, but we have largely neglected our responsibility to make the state more resilient to climate change.
Edward Joseph Pierini Jr.: The workers who were fired for not showing up for work to protest a “Day Without Immigrants” now know not to mess with a business person who has a job to do serving clients and customers. That’s American capitalism at its finest.
Nicholas P. Taylor: When a daughter’s question about self-interest sparks a discussion about diversity.
David Kersten: Many cities and localities are struggling to make ends meet in the post-2008 environment, characterized by more limited revenue growth coupled with increasing pension costs that are rising at levels far in excess of what many can afford.
Take a number: 678
Foon Rhee’s latest Numbers Crunch looks at the state of dam safety in California and what needs to happen after the Oroville Dam scare. Of the 1,250 California dams regulated by the state, 678 are categorized as “high hazard,” meaning that if they failed, there probably would be loss of human life. Gov. Jerry Brown proposes to enhance the inspection effort by the Division of Safety of Dams.
A national group, the Association of State Dam Safety Officials based in Lexington, Ky., assessed the California program last May, and found: “The state of California DSOD has the leading dam safety program in the United States. The level and expertise of staffing combined with the state of the art equipment and resources has been made possible due to the dedicated efforts of the DSOD leadership over the last several decades. The program is well funded by a very significant fee program that has enabled the program to thrive.”
Their take
Modesto Bee: In the weeklong congressional recess, Rep. Jeff Denham hid out. Instead of having a town hall, he attended a few controlled events and posed for a few photo-ops. Tom McClintock took a different approach.
Mercury News: Serious questions have surfaced in the wake of the Coyote Creek floods in San Jose. Why weren’t people warned sooner? Why didn’t hydrologists from the Santa Clara Valley Water District accurately predict when the stream would overflow its banks?
East Bay Times: Congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump should kill funding for high-speed rail – but back Caltrain electrification.
L.A. Times: From his office on the 21st floor of a Hollywood skyscraper, one powerful man looked out the window and saw cranes, construction sites and new buildings rising from the ground below. He didn’t like what he saw. The result is Measure S, a slow-growth, anti-development initiative on the March 7 ballot that could transform Los Angeles for decades to come.
San Diego Union-Tribune: We call on Gov. Jerry Brown to again reject a state Parole Board recommendation that Jesus Salvador Cecena, 55, be released after nearly four decades in prison for the 1978 first-degree murder of San Diego police Officer Archie Buggs.
Lexington Herald-Leader: If there’s a special place in the afterlife for legislators who parlay their constituents’ confidence into a boon for their customers, then Rep. Stan Lee is certainly working hard to get there.
Miami Herald: Know where “Moonlight” was filmed? Miami, and Liberty City specifically. Unfortunately, the coming-of-age film created by two Miami natives, Tarell McCraney and director Barry Jenkins, might be the last major film set here for a while.
Takes on Trump
Seattle Times: Local elected officials are taking turns bashing the President Donald Trump piñata, but they have their own messes to clean up.
San Francisco Chronicle: President Trump’s pledge to protect average folks from Wall Street abuse is running into an opposing promise to trim regulation. The clash is embodied in the future of a powerful federal consumer protection agency now on political life support.
Kansas City Star: The harsh rhetoric last week from the White House, coupled with tough-sounding immigration enforcement policies, did not faze local law enforcement. The response here has been reasoned and rational.
Denver Post: President Donald Trump should live up to his campaign promise and leave the matter to the states, and to the conscience of the millions of Americans who have supported the cannabis experiment.
Raleigh News & Observer: Dating to a printer named Benjamin Franklin and carrying right on through to Woodward and Bernstein and beyond, those in power have long enjoyed making the press a target.
Philadelphia Inquirer: If Trump wants to see more positive news stories, he should focus less on the media’s coverage and more on being a good president.
Syndicates’ take
Maureen Dowd: Donald Trump could not live without the press. It is his crack. He would be adrift and bereft without his sparring partners, lightning rods, scapegoats and amplifiers. And while many in the press may disdain the way Trump uses them to rile up crowds, they know they have a rare story.
Andres Oppenheimer: Donald Trump has a golden opportunity to help bring about democracy in Venezuela because most major Latin American countries are increasingly critical of the Maduro regime.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Five years ago, a black boy was shot for nothing. And many Americans made Trayvon Martin a blank screen upon which they projected their racialized stereotypes and fears.
Kathleen Parker: To give Sean Spicer the benefit of the doubt, his job must be the hardest in the history of press secretaries.
Frank Bruni: When the “T” teetered, wobbled and was omitted from the legislation.
Ross Douthat: An emergency response to a real social crisis.
E.J. Dionne: Donald Trump and Steve Bannon are happy to expand the reach of the state when it comes to policing, immigration enforcement and executive branch meddling. The parts of government they want to dismantle are those that stand on the side of citizens against powerful interests.
Mailbag
“While I commend Mayor Darrell Steinberg for his goal of getting thousands of homeless people off Sacramento’s streets and into permanent housing, I also know it’s easy to set lofty goals while sitting very comfortably inside an office.” – Edward Joseph Pierini Jr., Sacramento
Tweet of the day
“Rep @DevinNunes on CAGOP opposing #Caltrain funding: I don’t “feel too bad about 1 of the richest places on the planet not having a train.” Carla Marinucci, @cmarinucci
And finally,
Erika D. Smith: Getting to some Sierra resorts could again be a bit dicey. But for a stellar day on the mountain, it’s worth it.
Comments