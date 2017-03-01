Chyna Gibson’s death; California responds as Trump eases environmental protection

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
California is right not to let Trump wreck the environment: Donald Trump and the GOP Congress are rolling back clean air and water standards. Fortunately, Californians have some recourse.
Don’t panic over those side jobs for Steinberg and UC Davis’ May: The side gigs for Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May bear watching closely, but they aren’t reason for undue alarm. As long as they don’t let outside work take time away from official duties and avoid conflicts, these arrangements should be fine.
Columns
Erika D. Smith: Like Chyna Gibson, transwomen are victims far too often. The Sacramento drag performer was the seventh transgender person of color to be killed this year and the fourth in just one week. She was shot dead in New Orleans while visiting friends and family for Mardi Gras.
Joe Mathews: Unless funding materializes, high-speed rail could start by connecting the Silicon Valley to the Central Valley – from San Jose to a temporary station in Wasco, 24 miles northwest of Bakersfield.
Op-eds
Ellen Hanak and Sarge Green: New research shows that over the past three decades, the region has been pumping nearly 2 million acre-feet per year more than what is being replenished. On top of water shortages, the Valley must also respond to related concerns.
Seth Castleman and Basim Elkarra: Sacramento-area Jewish and Muslim leaders decry attacks on mosques and synagogues across the country and call upon local and national political leaders to condemn this wave of violence and intolerance.
Take a number: 24
In his address to Congress, President Donald Trump decried what he said was the “slow and burdensome” time it takes for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve new drugs, and promised to speed delivery of drugs. Several publications fact-checked him. Notably, the online health site Stat wrote that the standard review process takes a median of 10 months, down from nearly 13 months in 2005. Forbes cited a recent study showing that 24 drugs that were not approved were dangerous, including an obesity treatment that increased the risk of suicidal behavior, and a drug that was supposed to prevent heart attacks and strokes but caused serious bleeding. Now that would be burdensome.
Their take
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: When will state leaders stop dithering and start fixing roads? There may finally be reason for a little optimism.
Orange County Register: An ongoing lag in home construction, aggravated by the excessive regulations the state is unfortunately famous for, will continue to deny millions of Californians affordable housing opportunities until the problem is taken seriously by state and local policymakers.
L.A. Times: Three terrible ideas Sacramento can’t seem to drop: warning labels on sodas, a sales tax waiver for tampons and other feminine hygiene products, and a repeal of the Daylight Savings Time Act of 1949.
Minneapolis Star-Tribune: State and federal lawmakers need to jettison the “across-state-lines” rhetoric. It’s a talking point, not a real solution.
Takes on Trump’s speech
San Francisco Chronicle: Trump’s address sought to clarify that his actions have a plan. In his remarks, the president focused on broad themes that reinforced the one certainly of his election: The voters asked for change, and he is working to deliver it.
The (Raleigh, N.C.) News & Observer: Trump tries a softer tone but hits a sour note on Obamacare.
Miami Herald: Did President Trump make the sale, or sell America a bill of goods Tuesday night? Both.
Kansas City Star: In tone and performance, Trump finally exhibited some qualities we expect from the nation’s chief executive.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch: If Americans were hoping for a shift in tone from the doom and gloom that hung over Trump’s “American carnage” inaugural address, they didn’t get tremendous relief.
Dallas Morning News: President Donald Trump hits a higher note, but a lack of specifics undermines his credibility.
National Review: Donald Trump’s agenda will continue to be a mixed bag of the wholly commendable, the completely misconceived, and proposals and impulses that are somewhere in between. He did himself and the party a lot of good, though, by presenting all of this in a manner worthy of a president of the United States.
Syndicates’ take
Dana Milbank: President Donald Trump uttered some 5,000 words and spoke for 60 minutes, but not one of those words was “Russia,” and not one of those minutes was devoted to the so-far-successful effort by our geopolitical adversary to undermine American democracy.
E.J. Dionne: Despite President Trump’s address to Congress, he’s still the man who wants to aggrandize the executive and expand the power of law enforcement by making the country believe it is under threat from dark forces that only a strong hand can deal with.
Frank Bruni: In a sweeping speech to Congress on Tuesday night that largely diverged from his splenetic norm, President Donald Trump laid out his vision for a better America, and a key part of it, he said, was “one of the largest increases in national defense spending in American history.”
Mailbag
The writers missed an emotional and poignant moment of President Donald Trump’s speech by omitting the reaction of Carryn Owens, the widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owen, and the long standing ovation she received. – Bonnie Tinney, Sacramento
Tweet of the day
“California would save almost nothing from such deportations, and the loss of labor would be a big blow to the state’s economy.” – Dan Walters @WaltersBee
Comments