Brown’s Supreme Court, and complications in Newsom’s marijuana measure

Our take
Editorials
Brown will replace his stamp on the high court, partisanship aside: Jerry Brown will have the opportunity to redeem the worst political loss of his first stint as governor by appointing a fourth Supreme Court justice. He also will be cementing his legacy on California law for years to come. An important part of that legacy will be having helped create a court that not only remains one of the nation’s most influential, but is also a valuable example in transcending partisanship.
Commercial weed in California just got more complicated: California, its cities and counties, and the federal government aren’t on the same page about recreational marijuana. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has threatened a crackdown, which could make it harder to create an industry of growers and sellers.
Columns
Ben Boychuk: Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, introduced a constitutional amendment to lower the voting age in California to 17. That would just expand the pool of low-information voters.
John Berthelsen: For anybody who has ever tried to get a loved one into the United States, the truth is that it is probably harder to get into the U.S. to live and work than perhaps any major country on the planet.
Op-eds
Gerald Kominski: In the rush to fulfill a key campaign promise – repeal of Obamacare – Republicans are pushing replacement legislation that is sure to alienate just about everyone, including most of the 3 million Californians who’ve become newly insured. Here’s who else loses under the Republican plan.
Their take
San Francisco Chronicle: A few days before Donald Trump’s administration issued a new, seemingly softer ban on travel from several Muslim-majority nations, it made another controversial immigration restriction. Expedited processing for the H-1B visa program will no longer be available.
Mercury News: Contrary to the powerful impression left by WikiLeaks’ release of CIA documents last week, privacy is not dead. But that’s cold comfort to the technology industry: The greatest threat to its future – even greater than Donald Trump’s trade and immigration policies – is loss of trust. Our view.
Miami Herald: Step up, Sen. Marco Rubio, and be a leader on immigration reform. If Florida’s junior senator truly intends to be a “check” on President Donald Trump, he will decry the president’s cruel and ineffective deportation policies and again become a champion for fair and just immigration reform.
Raleigh News & Observer: In their latest infantile gambit, North Carolina Republicans seek to take away from Gov. Roy Cooper his right to appoint judges. One bill will would reduce the size of the state Court of Appeals just as three Republicans are retiring from that 15-member court.
Lexington Herald-Leader: The Kentucky Republican Legislature is pushing House Bill 281, a clearly politically motivated measure that would make it harder for Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general, Andy Beshear, to go after huge multinationals that have hurt Kentuckians in many ways, including price gouging, unfair mortgage practices and pushing addictive medications.
Victor Davis Hanson, National Review: Governors who cannot build a reservoir have little business fantasizing about 200-mph super trains.
Syndicates’ take
Nicholas Kristof: My best guess is that there wasn’t a clear-cut quid pro quo between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to cooperate in stealing the election, but rather something more ambiguous and less transactional – partly because Putin intended to wound Hillary Clinton and didn’t imagine that Trump could actually win.
Eugene Robinson: House committees are moving forward on the legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act before the Congressional Budget Office has even had a chance to estimate how much the measure will cost. Why the rush?
Charles Krauthammer: We are headed down a rabbit hole with these conspiracy theories, and it’s a waste of time. Self-created crisis can leave us distracted, spent and unprepared when the real thing hits.
Dana Milbank: Wednesday was International Women’s Day, and to observe this annual commemoration House Republicans formally took up their legislation defunding Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest provider of health services for women.
Gail Collins: Under orders to do something immediatelyfastquick, the House has begun to race through what Republican leaders hope will be Obamacare repeal and replacement so swift their membership will hardly notice it’s happening.
Mailbag
“The Affordable Care Act is not a disaster. The American Health Care Act, if passed as is, would be.”– Dr. Joyce A. Adams, Sacramento
Tweet of the day
“Women Have Been Named to 27% of Trump’s Appointed Roles So Far ... Which decade in the last century this would match?” – Andy Jones @andyojones
Comments