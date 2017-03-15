College costs, California’s budget, and Trump-Ryan-McCarthycare

Our take
Editorials
Assembly Democrats over-promise free college: Certainly, everyone likes free stuff. But at a time when California can expect little help from Washington, Assembly Democrats risk disillusioning the public by promising too much.
UC out-of-staters are last year’s fight: California lawmakers should accept the UC regents’ plan to cap nonresident enrollment. This is not the time or place for this state’s institutions to keep outsiders at bay.
Columns
Dan Walters: California politicians are working on a new state budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, but they disagree on how much money will be available and how to spend it. Meanwhile, Republican control of the federal government casts a shadow of doubt on the $100-plus billion that the state budget assumes will becoming from Washington.
Marcos Breton: Kevin de León is fighting Donald Trump – and your misconceptions – about immigration in California
Andrew Malcolm: It’s easy to miss things that do not happen. But perhaps you too have noticed a decline in the number of trivial Donald Trump tweets starting spats and news cycles many mornings.
Op-eds
Jim Gonzalez: It makes no sense to fund a deportation force by gutting the budgets for security at airports and at sea.
Robert Pyke: For California’s water system to work, we need to store more in wet years in underground aquifers in San Joaquin Valley.
Take a number: $8,522
In 2015, California appropriated $8,522 for full-time equivalent public university students. That’s an increase of 16.7 percent from 2010, the greatest percentage increase among all large states, with the exception of Illinois, which spent heavily to bail out its university pension system. By comparison, Texas’ spending fell by nearly 20 percent to $7,748, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association. Such numbers reflect well on the priorities of Gov. Jerry Brown, legislators and voters. However, California’s spending remains below pre-recession levels, as it does for other states with the exception of a few small states.
Their take
Mercury News: California has a proud history of modeling environmental protections for the nation, believing that striving to meet clean air and clean water goals will improve its economy as well as making it a better place to live. Going back five decades environmentally won’t make California great by anyone’s standards.
LA Daily News: To solve our housing crisis and make California an affordable place to live, we must remove excessive and duplicative barriers to homebuilding and allow the market to work.
Lexington Herald Leader: The Legislature’s new Republican majority is making Kentucky a guinea pig to test the theory that lowering wages and taking away Kentuckians’ rights will produce a better, more prosperous state.
Des Moines Register: GOP needs to oppose Rep. Steve King’s re-election, not just his words. If King was your average, garden-variety bigot and was standing on a street corner while spouting his nonsense to passers-by, he’d be easy to ignore. Unfortunately, King has a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. So when he says things that are untrue, offensive or wildly irresponsible, attention must be paid.
Newsday: President Donald Trump says securing our nation against illegal immigration, narcotics trafficking and terrorism is a top priority. If that’s so, he needs to back away from the massive cuts to the Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration that are reportedly included in his proposed budget.
Seattle Times: Finding a member of President Trump’s Cabinet to root for is difficult – it’s a frightening assemblage of cronies and ideologues – but Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is a contender.
St. Louis Post Dispatch: On March 3, 23-year-old Jonathan Morales, a student at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana, died when he fell from a fourth-floor balcony after drinking with friends to celebrate a student tradition known as “Unofficial St. Patrick’s Day.” He probably would be alive today, instead of being mourned by his family, had a culture of binge drinking not been allowed to flourish, virtually unchallenged, across America’s campuses.
Takes on Trump-Ryan-McCarthycare
LA Times: The House leadership health care proposal is a cynical exercise in splitting the interests of the healthy from those who need treatment, and the middle and upper classes from the poor.
Miami Herald: The Republicans’ supposed health care masterpiece is definitely not that better plan. In too many ways, it is the cruelest of jokes on millions of people who can least afford to be a punchline.
Chicago Tribune: The Congressional Budget Office just made the Republican task more complicated but also possibly more clear: Americans need health coverage that is flexible, that they can afford and that includes the doctors and hospitals they want.
Charlotte Observer: House Speaker Paul Ryan said he’s not looking “to win some coverage beauty contest” or “to show a pretty piece of paper that says we’re mandating great things for Americans.” That’s good, because there’s little risk of him doing either with this plan.
Syndicates’ take
Leonard Pitts Jr.: The House Republican health care bill loudly shouts scorn for the poor.
Will Bunch: Where’s the Republican outrage over Rep. Steve King’s horrible comments?
Kathleen Parker: Rep. Steve King spoke stupidly and carelessly, but he’s addressing an idea that is far from alien to a large percentage of Western civilization’s acolytes.
Ruben Navarrette: Is it asking too much to have a president who deals honestly with immigration?
Dana Milbank: Clinton’s surprise new ally in email probe is the Trump administration.
David Brooks: One of the decade’s most important books on religion tackles Christians who fear becoming pariahs.
Mailbag
”Why is it so hard to be decent? Why is it not common sense for people to not spread intimate photos?” – Megan Gallant, North Highlands
