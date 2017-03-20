How to define Sacramento; Royal Robbins, Jose Fernandez, and Trump. Much Trump

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
Ending homelessness just got more complicated: Sacramento County supervisors on Tuesday will weigh recommendations to redirect federal housing vouchers and other resources to help 1,755 homeless adults and youths. But the plan will rely on federal funding, which, under President Donald Trump, is less dependable than it once was.
“City of Trees” or “America’s Farm-to-Fork Capital”? Forget silly slogans. Get to know the real Sacramento. What’s important is what actually happens in California’s capital city, from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Golden 1 Center to grander plans to re-energize Old Sacramento.
“Don’t drag California back to the bad old days”: It was a stellar day for clean air, smart policy and wise business in July 2011 when, at the urging of California, automakers agreed to double the gas mileage of their cars by 2025. And so it was especially disheartening last week when President Donald Trump announced plans to roll back those emissions standards.
Modesto Bee: To call Royal Robbins a rock climber is to call Picasso a painter; is Babe Ruth just a hitter? Steph Curry a good passer? Robbins changed the way people thought of rock climbing, changed the way they climbed, changed even their perception of nature. He changed his world.
Columns
Foon Rhee: President Donald Trump’s conflicts of interest are like the deluge that hit Northern California. Sooner or later, the scandal will break through the levee. Maybe it’ll be when his conflicts converge with the brewing scandal over his Russia connections.
Joyce Terhaar: Every citizen has the right to public records, but it takes time and commitment to dig into them. Californians have their own laws, and the Freedom of Information Act ensures access to federal records if you can’t find information on a federal agency website. That’s critical, given recent decisions under President Trump to purge public information from websites.
Marcos Breton: How Tom McClintock’s cowardly words motivated these grandmothers – and others – to get him out of office.
Dan Walters: As he began his second run for president in 1979, Jerry Brown co-sponsored a ballot measure, Proposition 4, that imposed a strict spending limit on state and local governments. Now, 38 years later, he wants to undermine the Gann Limit, as it’s called, by exempting $22 billion in state spending from its provisions.
Markos Kounalakis: Foreign governments and leaders seemingly are relying on Hollywood for new actionable ideas as they pursue their national interests. In a twist that is only imaginable as a spy plot of an international thriller, Kim Jong Un has likely taken the storyline of a movie about him and twisted it to kill his half brother.
Op-eds
Tom Epstein: If major insurers support the Republican health care proposal, they would be making a tragic mistake, reinforcing their status as one of the country’s most reviled industries.
Marianne E. Page: If history is any guide, some states will reduce Medicaid services and restrict eligibility, potentially denying benefits to millions of children.
Ro Khanna: The problem with our economy is that the rules have been rigged in favor of the wealthy and the connected. Congress must take bold, transformational action to make the rules of the economy more just.
Brian King: California can’t afford not to offer free college. When students grow up without having to worry about if or how they will attend college, they can spend more time honing skills that will start them on their path to success.
Gerald Haslam: Mark Twain and Lyin’ Jim would feel quite at home with fake news.
Mindy Romero: Voter fraud – voting by the deceased, voting by noncitizens, and voting more than once – is a serious issue. But election officials and leading voting experts find no evidence of significant voter fraud in U.S. elections, including in 2016.
Sandy Smoley: Our goal at RePower the Tower is not to gild one of our city’s most recognized landmarks. We hope to enhance the iconic bridge.
Take a number: 12 percent
Sacramento has its work cut out on economic development. Foon Rhee’s latest Numbers Crunch looks at a study that ranks the 100 biggest metro areas on growth, prosperity and inclusiveness. It finds that employment at new companies in the Sacramento metropolitan area dropped by 12 percent between 2010 and 2015.
Their take
LA Times: Neil Gorsuch is obviously an accomplished jurist. Unlike some Trump appointees, he is neither a crony nor someone whose professional credentials can be questioned. But the Senate has a right to look beyond a sterling résumé to inquire about the philosophy that will help shape the court for decades to come.
San Francisco Chronicle: It’s irresponsible to imagine that California can add an entirely new – and, at a cost of $1.6 billion, very expensive – program to provide free college. We agree.
Mercury News: If there’s any hope of improving the state’s underperforming schools, meaningful and understandable data has to be available to parents, teachers and administrators. That’s why the state’s rollout on Wednesday of a new data portal for school performance across California is so important. Unfortunately, while education officials deserve a B for effort, their execution was a D.
San Diego Union Tribune: President Trump’s dramatic move on climate change deserves a dramatic response. The leader of the world’s most powerful nation and largest economy rejects what scientists describe as an existential threat to the human race.
Orange County Register: There are many things to like about President Donald Trump’s preliminary budget.
Lexington Herald Leader: President Donald Trump is coming to Louisville Monday to tout a plan that doesn’t just roll back access to health care for all the people who gained it in recent years, including 500,000-plus Kentuckians. Trump also is defaulting on a commitment made a half-century ago to care for our most vulnerable: poor people who are elderly, disabled, pregnant or very young.
Seattle Times: Daniel Ramirez Medina remains locked up today. Ramirez did nothing to warrant the arrest. He was scooped up when immigration officers came to arrest his father. The agents did not arrest his brother, who is also a Dreamer.
Kansas City Star: Common sense dictates that Kansas doesn’t want guns in its mental hospitals. But the state is headed precisely in that direction unless lawmakers can rally in the days ahead and agree on exemptions to a gun law passed in 2013.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram: Teach about mental health in schools. Education, awareness and early intervention are great ways to combat the stereotypes.
Peter St. Onge, Charlotte Observer: Bob and Virginia were on my wife’s Meals on Wheels route nearly a decade ago. Theirs is a typical story in that the meals she delivered were more than meals. They were a form of independence. They were a daily check-in. They were human contact. They were, in many cases, vital.
Miami Herald: The death of Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez has slowly evolved from a tribute to a hometown hero killed in a horrible accident to a bitter lesson about the excesses of fame and wealth and youth.
Syndicates’ take
Nicholas Kristof: Donald Trump is responding to the famine in Yemen and South Sudan by slashing humanitarian aid.
Frank Bruni: The ingeniously plotted details of “Get Out” – not just what’s in the movie, but what’s left out – gather and distill complaints that black activists, writers and intellectuals have brought to the fore over recent years: the objectification and violation of black bodies; white people’s appropriation of black culture; the trope of the white savior.
Gail Collins: President Donald Trump’s affliction is spreading. This is how insane the Trump administration is: On his first day, the new secretary of the interior rode to work on a horse named Tonto, and nobody really even noticed.
Ross Douthat: Singapore’s health care system is the marvel of the wealthy world. Singaporeans pay for much of their own care out of their own pockets, and their major insurance program is designed to cover long-term illnesses and prolonged hospitalizations, not routine care. The combination has produced genuinely extraordinary results.
Maureen Dowd: Donald Trump, consumed by his paranoia about the deep state, is disappearing into the fog of his own conspiracy theories. As he rages in the storm, Lear-like, howling about poisonous fake news, he is spewing poisonous fake news.
Dana Milbank: In praise of President Donald Trump’s stupidity and incompetence.
Kathleen Parker: From Ronald Reagan’s “welfare queen” to Donald Trump’s “Detroit single mom,” the unmarried mother remains a constant fascination and a prop to Republicans wielding budget-cutting scalpels.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Fox News needs a lesson in real journalism, again.
Ruben Navarrette: Democrats are their own worst enemy and should stop focusing so much on Russia.
David Brooks: Steve Bannon had the opportunity to realign American politics around the social, cultural and economic concerns of the working class. But Bannonesque populism is being abandoned.
Paul Krugman: President Trump’s pseudo-budget embodies the same combination of mean-spiritedness and fiscal fantasy that has turned the Republican effort to replace Obamacare into a train wreck.
Trudy Rubin: A surge in civic activism provides a spark of hope that Mosul can return to normal, even as the battle for the western half of the city continues.
Mailbag
“If California taxed the wealthy here like Scandinavians do, we could gain more than services. We could end up safer, healthier and happier. And that’s worth paying for.” – Daniel Zingale, Sacramento
And finally,
Gary Hart: Resurrecting the honorable Romualdo Pacheco, California’s only Hispanic governor so far.
