Amtrak’s arrogance, Trump’s wishful thinking, and Devin Nunes’ blunder

Magical thinking won’t reverse climate change: All the executive orders in the world won’t make Americans want to go back to smog and coal fire, or bring back Donald Trump’s youthful heyday.
Amtrak goes way off track: It is shamefully stonewalling on the near-derailment of a Capitol Corridor train near Davis last Dec. 7. It is also failing on accountability and safety by refusing to say what discipline was handed out to crew members and what operational changes, if any, have been made to prevent a repeat.
Dan Walters: A California liquor control law passed decades ago is still on the books, barring business relationships among various levels of the alcoholic beverage industry. The law is obsolete, but instead of repealing it, legislators force those running afoul of it to seek case-by-case exemptions.
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchyDC: President Donald Trump’s first federal budget is very important – but not for the reasons so widely discussed in recent days.
Marcos Breton: I was an NFL fan for nearly 50 years, but the Raiders’ move to Las Vegas was the last straw.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Marc Levine: A wave of violence against Muslim-Americans and Jews across the country is threatening to 2,000 faith-based educational institutions in California. Assembly Bill 927 will create a mechanism to provide security services at these schools.
Kate Karpilow: Women working full time for the state of California in 2014 made 79.5 percent of what men made. The state should conduct a pay equity study, develop a five-year plan to correct inequities, and bring that plan to the bargaining table.
California granted an amnesty program that allowed 192,452 Californians to reclaim their licenses, the California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday. Also, 205,686 delinquent accounts have been reduced and more than $35.5 million collected under the program, which reduces unpaid tickets that can lead to license suspensions. The program, which is praiseworthy, ends April 3. Lawmakers raised the traffic fines to fill government coffers, forgetting that the working poor they profess to represent can’t afford the high price of tickets, but need to drive to get to their jobs. – Foon Rhee, @foonrhee
Mercury News: Forty deaths in four months. How many more people will die due to Oakland’s dysfunctional fire- and code-inspection system?
Orange County Register: Congressional Republicans failed to unite around a passable health care bill, and must now brace for the political consequences.
Kansas City Star: More than 140,000 Kansans are tantalizingly close to qualifying for Medicaid, the federal-state program providing health insurance coverage for poor and low-income Americans. Now, all that stands between those Kansans and health care is Gov. Sam Brownback.
Charlotte Observer: The Republican Party’s inability to advance the American Health Care Act even to the floor of the House of Representatives has crystallized the choice Washington leaders face: revert to a brand of politics in which bipartisan compromise is not only possible but expected – or get nothing significant accomplished.
Lexington Herald Leader: Lawmakers should override Gov. Matt Bevin’s veto of a bill allowing judges to order outpatient treatment for mental illness. Bevin’s veto explanation – that the law “would set a dangerous precedent that would threaten the liberty of Kentucky’s citizens” – is overwrought and wrong.
San Francisco Chronicle: The Raiders are leaving East Bay taxpayers with $83 million in debt for “Mount Davis,” the Coliseum addition that lured them back from Los Angeles two decades ago.
East Bay Times: Good riddance. It’s about time. The love went out of this relationship years ago. For the sake of Oakland, for the sake of the residents, especially the children, it’s time to move on.
Las Vegas Sun: Let’s get ready for the Raiders, Las Vegas. Monday was a momentous day – one worthy of a celebration that would be spectacular even by Las Vegas standards – but a lot of work is in store to prepare for the team’s arrival.
Las Vegas Review-Journal: Monday was a momentous day in the evolution of Las Vegas. Even those who harbor no love for professional sports – or oppose diverting tax money to a stadium project – will have a hard time denying the significance of the official announcement that the Oakland Raiders of the National Football League will be relocating to Southern Nevada.
Our take: Raiders jilt Oakland, hit Las Vegas jackpot.
Arizona Republic: As America faces an external threat to the sovereignty of our elections, the head of the House Intelligence Committee stages political theater – and the president pretends it’s all about him. Let’s get one thing clear: Russia’s attempt to influence our election was intended to destabilize our democracy. It needs to be investigated with a maturity level not yet demonstrated in Congress or at the White House.
Chicago Tribune: The other day a man fell out of a fourth-floor Moscow apartment and suffered serious head injuries. The real surprise is not that Nikolai Gorokhov had an accident but that he survived. People who dare to challenge Russian President Vladimir Putin often don’t.
David French, National Review: First, no one in Washington is entitled to any position of power or responsibility. Second, the greater the power or responsibility, the more integrity, character, and – crucially – competence we should expect from our public officials. Or, to put it plainly, to whom much is given, much is required. By that standard, why is Devin Nunes still chairman of the House Intelligence Committee?
Our take: Schiff rises, Nunes falters in Russia investigation.
Dana Milbank: The emerging evidence that President Donald Trump doesn’t have a plan for much of anything isn’t entirely bad. No plan is better than a bad plan.
Ruben Navarrette: Those of us who have known Maria Cabildo since she was at Columbia could have told you that the 49-year-old single mom doesn’t do anything in half-measures. Now she is in the top tier of nearly two dozen candidates vying to replace Rep. Xavier Becerra in California’s 34th district, which includes Los Angeles.
Kathleen Parker: Monarchical tendencies abound in the person of The Don, as do the willing hordes who find his splashy displays of ego and overabundance not just tolerable but, apparently, admirable.
David Lionhardt: Let’s take a step back to explain how the politics of health care will most likely play out after last week’s Republican crackup, and how Republicans now face a choice between two options: Obamacare and a gradual shift toward a single-payer system.
David Brooks: Tax reform is one of the few issues where Republican and Democratic thinking overlaps. It will probably only pass with bipartisan buy-in, if there are enough potential yes votes that you can afford to lose some off on the extremes.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Going on three months into Donald Trump’s presidency, the news media is still figuring it out how to cover him. But there is reason to be encouraged.
“Michael Rushford misleadingly suggests that a prosecutor who declines to seek the death penalty is not following the law. There is no such law.” – Jessica K. McGuire, Sacramento
