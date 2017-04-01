The thinking behind Sue Wilson, who brought the end to 107.9 The End

Sue Wilson from Fiddletown won a victory over Sacramento radio station 107.9 The End. Where there once was commercial pop music, hooting deejays and stupid radio stunts, there’s now static. In January 2007, Jennifer Strange, a 28-year-old mother of three and a regular listener to 107.9-KDND, The End, entered a contest called “Hold your wee for a Wii,” the Nintendo gaming console that was all rage at the time. The person who gulped the most water without having to urinate would win. Strange fell into a coma and died later that afternoon.