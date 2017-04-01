The thinking behind Sue Wilson, who brought the end to 107.9 The End

Sue Wilson from Fiddletown won a victory over Sacramento radio station 107.9 The End. Where there once was commercial pop music, hooting deejays and stupid radio stunts, there’s now static. In January 2007, Jennifer Strange, a 28-year-old mother of three and a regular listener to 107.9-KDND, The End, entered a contest called “Hold your wee for a Wii,” the Nintendo gaming console that was all rage at the time. The person who gulped the most water without having to urinate would win. Strange fell into a coma and died later that afternoon.
Dan Morain The Sacramento Bee

Watch artist Stephanie Taylor draw the fire alarm bell in Dutch Flat

Artist Stephanie Taylor recently visited Dutch Flat in the first of a series of stories and sketches about Main Streets in California. She drew this image of the fire alarm bell tower in Dutch Flat on a drawing program on her iPad. The image you see took about an hour to draw. This computer program automatically takes every single mark and transforms it into a time-lapse video.

Bruce Babbitt tackles California water fix

Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt has signed on to help Gov. Jerry Brown fix what the governor calls the California WaterFix. They are of a type, Westerners, who understand the precarious balance between being environmental stewards and having millions of people inhabit deserts. And at 78, Babbitt and Brown understand that time is not limitless. Here's how he views the job.

