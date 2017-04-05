Syria horrors, Neil Gorsuch heads for a vote, and the quest for equal pay

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
Mark Equal Pay Day with this overdue fix: California is held up as a model of pay equity and family friendly workplaces. But as another Equal Pay Day passed on Tuesday, old loopholes continued to let the pay gap persist.
Embracing dictators can be a bloody business: President Donald Trump is taking our foreign policy in a different direction, one where dictators are welcome. We can only hope Trump and his top advisers change course after a suspected nerve gas attack Tuesday in Syria killed at least 50, including children.
Columns
Dan Walters: President Donald Trump and Congress are talking about overhauling the federal tax system and two of the notions floating around Washington could have a big effect on California.
Marcos Breton: Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa could become California’s first Latino governor since 1875. But to do that, he must make history and overcome it.
Op-Eds
George Runner: If Gov. Jerry Brown’s plan to raise the gas tax passes, we could end up paying as much as 80 cents in combined federal and state taxes for each gallon of gasoline. Democrats claim our roads can’t be fixed with the money we already send to Sacramento. Why not?
Take a number: 17.6 million
Is Trump trying to break California’s back? We ask because 17.6 million international tourists visited California in 2016, according to Visit California. Overall, tourism accounted for $125.9 billion in direct spending in California 2016, and supported 1,090,000 jobs of people who earned $44.3 billion. On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that as part of its “extreme vetting,” the Trump administration is contemplating insisting that foreigners who want to visit the U.S. be “forced to disclose contacts on their mobile phones, social-media passwords and financial records, and to answer probing questions about their ideology.” This would apply to all countries, including Mexico, Canada, Germany, the U.K. and France, as well as Muslim-majority countries that are part of Trump’s travel ban. As Atlantic writer James Fallows tweeted: “This is simply nuts. I wouldn’t go to any country that asked this of me (not even China did) What traveler will choose a vacation in the US?”
Their take
San Diego Union Tribune: The headlines about California’s housing crisis just keep coming, and the news is always grim. Now momentum is building behind another failed strategy: rent control.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch: A higher education business model targeted in the Obama administration for preying on military veterans, minorities and poor people is poised to get a second life under the new education secretary, Betsy DeVos.
Charlotte Observer: Neil Gorsuch holds views that we and many Americans find wrong-headed, including his approach to worker safety and defense of President George W. Bush’s aggressive interrogation techniques. But Donald Trump won the presidency.
Rich Lowry, National Review: The filibuster that Chuck Schumer is about to undertake against Judge Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court is perhaps the Senate’s dumbest.
Rula Jebreal, Foreign Policy: Our generation looks back today and asks how the world could have allowed the horrors of the Nazis. In Syria, we have found the answer, and history will judge us harshly for it.
L.A. Times takes on Trump Part III
What’s uniquely threatening about Donald Trump’s approach is how many fronts he’s opened in this struggle for power and the vehemence with which he seeks to undermine the institutions that don’t go along.
Syndicates’ take
Dana Milbank: These are indeed grim times for the Senate Judiciary Committee – which approved Gorsuch’s nomination on a party-line vote Monday – and for the Senate, for Washington and for America. This week, the problems are going to get noticeably worse.
Kathleen Parker: The focus from the Trump administration keeps getting directed away from Russia to the Obama administration or any other handy object. Trump continues to blame poor sportsmanship for all his travails.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Martin Luther King thought that if you could pull together the poor blacks of the inner cities, the poor American Indians of the reservations, the poor Latinos of the barrios and the poor whites of Appalachia, you’d have the makings of a movement that would break the old paradigms.
David Brooks: If we lived in a normal country the Trump White House would launch a major initiative to combat opiate addiction.
David Leonhardt: Republicans have taken a much more aggressive, politicized approach to the courts than Democrats. Here’s the evidence.
Mailbag
“Put outraged pride about Merrick Garland out of your heart and rule with your heads, Democrats.” – Mary Brewer, Davis
Tweets of the day
“CNN’s Don Lemon refuses to cover Susan Rice story” – Bill O’Reilly @oreillyfactor
“False. I did not refuse to cover the story. But I did cover your sexual harassment allegations. Did you?” – Don Lemon @donlemon
“Our count of (Bill) O’Reilly boycotters is up to 16. But keep in mind — there are others that haven’t said it publicly — only Fox knows the total # ” – Brian Stelter @brianstelter
Comments