Sometimes you have a PR problem. Sometimes you have a real problem. Sometimes you have both

On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
United Airlines’ basic decency needs “re-accommodating”: United Airlines’ decision to violently drag a doctor off of a flight on Sunday is just one sign among many that something ugly may be trumping our humanity.
Sacramento’s next police chief needs public trust: City Hall does not plan to interview finalists in public. It should. The Police Department, like many around the country, is under the microscope for fatal incidents involving its officers. More transparency in the hiring process would help.
Op-eds
Kevin Eckery: After a passenger is dragged off a United flight for a problem the company created, the airline created a bigger incident not taking responsibility and blaming the passenger.
La Shelle Dozier: Funding is the critical part of the equation to improve homelessness in Sacramento, and there’s simply not enough money for housing and services to solve the problem.
Kathy Kneer: While the secret tapes have shown no wrongdoing by Planned Parenthood, their release has had other terrible consequences.
George Minter: It’s wrong to say that we need to stop building gas infrastructure to focus on renewable energy. We need to invest more into developing a renewable gas supply.
Take a number: 58 percent
Turnout in June 2016 primary was a dreary 48 percent when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump had sewn up their parties’ nominations. Hoping to turn that around, Secretary of State Alex Padilla has announced his support for Ricardo Lara’s Senate Bill 568, which would move up the state’s presidential primary in 2020. To give California more say, Padilla wants it at least in March, after the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary, the first nominating contests. Whether it would do much good remains to be seen. Turnout was 58 percent in for California’s 2008 presidential primary when it was held in February. But in 2008, the nomination was in doubt. Clinton won California’s Democratic delegates, John McCain won the GOP primary and the rest is history.
Their take
Los Angeles Times: The sad reality is that Monday’s murder-suicide committed in a special needs classroom at North Park Elementary School was as mundane as American gun violence gets – because it was an act of domestic violence, the kind that occurs every single day in the United States.
San Francisco Chronicle: Polls show most Americans accept freer access to marijuana, and the Obama White House dropped a pointed crackdown. But President Trump’s team – at least in the person of Attorney General Jeff Sessions – is heading in the opposite direction. The nation’s top cop is warming up the rhetoric and sending signals that crime fears, not state-level laws, should continue to bar marijuana.
Chicago Tribune: Even as the smoke clears from last week’s U.S. missile strike on a Syrian airbase, the future is shrouded in fog. What is clear is that the decisions should not be Donald Trump’s alone. The Constitution assigns to Congress, not the president, the power to declare war.
Charlotte Observer: It was disheartening to hear the instantaneous backlash recently about the revelation (actually a resurfacing of a 15-year-old revelation) that Vice President Mike Pence adheres to the “Billy Graham Rule.” He tries not to dine alone with any woman other than his wife.
Kansas City Star: Just a friendly reminder to Missouri officials: Blatant conflicts of interest should be avoided at all costs. These days in Jefferson City, that guiding principle has been forgotten. And it’s disturbing.
Baltimore Sun: No matter what is accomplished by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s timely visit to Moscow this week, the somewhat press-shy former ExxonMobil CEO already scored a few points at home with a smart takedown of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Perhaps more important, he has already demonstrated respect for factual reality and for the potential benefits of diplomacy.
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: No one ever came away with clean hands after exercising power in the name of the almighty state, but seldom have so many in so short a time come away with hands so drenched in blood, Lord have mercy on their souls. It’s enough to make one wonder just who is being condemned in this court – the prisoner or We the People in whose name these sentences are to be carried out in this modern danse macabre?
Syndicates’ take
Dana Milbank: Speculation about the U.S. attack on Syria without evidence is at best distraction, and at worst it allows President Donald Trump’s defenders to discredit the whole story about his contacts with Russia and Russia’s attempts to tilt the election his way.
Nicholas Kristof: I’m deeply suspicious of President Donald Trump’s policies and competence, but this is a case – the airstrike on Syria – where he is right and Barack Obama was wrong.
Kathleen Parker: The shock of the reactions to Bill O’Reilly and United Airlines wasn’t so much that monetary values seem to increase in direct correlation to the diminution of moral values but that we’ve become passive bystanders to appalling behavior and allegations.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Back in February, Donald Trump himself announced that there would be a new drug war and it would be “ruthless.” Leaving aside that the old drug war was hardly ice cream and roses, there is no reason to believe being more “ruthless” will help.
Ruben Navarrette: A small-minded, busybody school administrator needs to micromanage every detail at their school, even if it means creating a problem where one doesn’t exist.
David Brooks: Young people today seem more likely to have their worldviews shaped by trips they have taken, or causes they have been involved in, or the racial or ethnic or gender identity group they identify with. That has changed the nature of the American intellectual scene, the way people approach the world and the lives they live.
Mailbag
“Now the entire nation gets a taste of what it is like for Republicans in California. Bipartisanship is long gone and the Democrats rule the roost. The ‘nuclear option’ should be called the ‘California option.’ ” – Steven Bickford, Sacramento
Tweet of the day:
PEPSI: Check out this PR disaster.
UNITED: That’s amateur hour. Watch -this-!
SEAN SPICER: Hold my beer. – Buzzfeed’s Jesse McLaren, @McJesse
Comments