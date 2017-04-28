Net neutrality is under attack, but at least Sacramento will have bike sharing – at last

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Jack Ohman takes a look at President Donald Trump’s PBS funding cuts from both sides of the street.… Read the cartoon here.
Our take
Editorials
Bike sharing is coming to Sacramento. But what took so long?: After five years of talking, the region’s leaders say they’ve inked a deal with Social Bikes. The company’s rentable bicycles will start popping up in May, first in West Sacramento, and then Sacramento and Davis. Other cities have had bike sharing for years.
Silicon Valley is public’s best hope in fight over net neutrality: Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai has reopened the fight over net neutrality. He thinks broadband internet should no longer be treated as a public utility, like telephone service. Instead, he wants the companies to police themselves, sacrificing consumer protections.
The Modesto Bee: We’re not sure anyone is getting exactly what they bargained for in Ann Coulter’s visit to Modesto on Friday night. Her viper-tongued criticism of all things liberal is well-known, but perhaps they weren’t as aware of her attacks on Mexican immigrants, Muslims, Jews, Pope Francis and others.
Columns
Dan Walters: Can California become a player in presidential politics?
Joe Mathews: Thank you, Berkeley. Recent headlines should remind us Californians of how lucky our state is to have a world-class scapegoat – you.
Bill Whalen: We live in an age when many a Californian doesn’t know the “Bear Republic” is a 19th century immigrant movement. Perhaps we need a more modern starting date for rallying behind the state flag.
Op-Eds
Sen. Barbara Boxer: Huntington Beach desal project is a no-brainer.
Eli Moore: Can California continue its technological leadership when lack of broadband access leaves some behind?
Bernard Marks: For some immigrants, fear is now their daily companion.
Patrick R. Krill: Extending last call a backward move for California.
P.K. Agarwal: Loss of international students would jeopardize middle-class jobs.
Their take
East Bay Times: Contra Costa District Attorney Mark Peterson illegally used his campaign account as a $66,000 personal slush fund. His prosecutors are understandably angry, exasperated and embarrassed.
Los Angeles Times: More than a century ago, to prevent the degradation of open natural spaces and the pillaging of ruins and prehistoric sites, Congress adopted the Antiquities Act, which gives the president the authority and flexibility to unilaterally protect historically or geologically significant federal lands from exploitation. Enter President Trump. Our view.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: Most U.S. communities served by commuter trains know well that despite the warnings, flashing lights and other safety features of at-grade crossings, accidents still happen. Plenty of them. This is one reason why some rail officials are so concerned about the SMART train that’s soon to begin operating in Marin and Sonoma counties. It’s been more than 50 years since the North Coast has been served by a commuter rail system.
Miami Herald: After years of an impasse between the House and Senate on expanding casinos in Florida, comes a sudden and unseemly rush to get the job done. The Legislature needs to slow its roll of the dice.
Lexington Herald Leader: OK, panhandling is not Lexington’s biggest problem and barely even registers on the scale of global concerns. But sign-wielding beggars perched along high-traffic roads and at intersections put themselves at risk. The city’s newly announced approach of offering panhandlers an alternative way to collect money — by working — is worth a try.
Baltimore Sun: It would be unfair of us to criticize President Donald Trump’s tax plan as a gold-plated give-away to businessman Donald Trump. We do not in fact know that his proposal to slash tax rates more than in half for corporations and business entities like the one he and his family control would save him millions in taxes. After all, he has refused to release his tax returns, so how can we say? But the prospect that Wednesday’s hastily concocted tax reform announcement would enrich the president personally is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the reasons it should not (and almost certainly will not) become law.
Syndicates’ take
Charles Krauthammer: The anti-establishment sentiment that gave us Brexit, then Donald Trump, then seemed poised to give us Marine Le Pen, has indeed plateaued. But although she will likely be defeated in the second round, victory by the leading centrist, Emmanuel Macron, would hardly constitute an establishment triumph.
Michael Gerson: As we cross the finish line of Donald Trump’s first 100 days, no leader in recent memory has benefited more from low expectations.
Eugene Robinson: As usual for President Donald Trump, he has offered few details. But the outlines of his tax proposal are nothing short of hallucinatory.
Gail Collins: Everybody knows that Trump wants a can-do record when he hits Day 100 on Saturday. To get there, he appeared to be adopting the garb of Somewhat Normal Republican.
Nicholas Kristof: President Donald Trump’s new tax “plan” (more like an extremely vague plan for a plan) is an irresponsible, shameless, budget-busting gift to zillionaires like himself.
Dana Milbank: His campaign was a toxic stew of dog whistles to white nationalists and at times overt anti-Semitism. But Trump’s speech in the Capitol Rotunda this week for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s Yom Hashoah remembrance ceremony was spot-on.
Trudy Rubin: Despite their country’s political and cultural differences from America, the French are going through an election upheaval that is amazingly similar to the convulsion that produced Donald Trump.
Mailbag
“While I am not the defense attorney for Sean Thompson, I am a proponent of any defendant receiving a fair trial before an impartial jury of their peers.” – Greg Ball, Rancho Cordova
Tweet of the day
“Due to safety concerns, access to Sproul Plaza is limited. People may be subject to search for restricted items.” — UC Berkeley, @UCBerkeley
Comments