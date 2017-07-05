Trump’s bogus voting investigation, and the scandal of gerrymandering

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
Donald Trump’s voter fraud panel wants your personal information. It’s ridiculous. State election officials, Republicans and Democrats, are rebelling against a request for detailed voter data. Cybersecurity experts say putting the sensitive information in one place could be a gold mine for hackers.
Columns
Karin Klein: Science, technology, engineering and math, it would seem, are the only career paths forward. It’s downright iconoclastic these days to consider that maybe students should major in what they truly love.
Op-Eds
Hedrick Smith: Politicians have a weapon that is far more powerful than campaign contributions. It’s the real reason why Republicans won in Georgia and hold a lock on Congress: They chose their voters.
Jessica Levinson: The biggest case of the just-completed U.S. Supreme Court session is one the justices have yet to decide. It will involve gerrymandering and will be fundamental to our republic.
Jim Steyer: President Donald Trump is letting companies spy on your children by rolling back internet privacy safeguards approved during the Obama administration. Assemblyman Ed Chau’s AB 375 would protect California kids again.
Jayant Kairam: With climate change, we will see more frequent and severe heat waves across California and the West. So California must leverage our clean energy leadership to build a system that can stand up to this challenge.
Lew Uhler: If the public employee unions had their way, there wouldn’t be any private emergency medical workers. All those jobs would be government.
Take a number: 64
Wisconsin backed Barack Obama in 2012 and Donald Trump in 2016. One Wisconsin senator is a Democrat. The other is Republican. But as the Campaign Legal Center and others argue in their brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the partisan lines in the case Beverly Gill vs. William Whitford, Wisconsin’s Assembly “bears no resemblance to its evenly split electorate.” In 2012, Republicans won 60 of 99 seats, but lost the statewide vote. In 2016, Republicans extended their advantage to 64 seats, even though the statewide vote was nearly tied. Urging the Supreme Court to uphold the lines are Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican National Committee, various legal organizations funded by wealthy conservatives, and, of course, Wisconsin Republicans who don’t want to give up power. The justices voted 5-4 to hear the case, with the liberals in the minority. The case likely will turn on how Justice Anthony Kennedy sees it.
Takes on gerrymandering
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Can politicians gerrymander a state so thoroughly that they infringe on the voting rights of opponents? We think they can – and did in Wisconsin in 2011. Our hope is that the Supreme Court cracks down on partisan redistricting, which has helped to fuel polarization and cynicism.
Wisconsin State Journal: If Wisconsin’s attorney general is truly concerned about wasting state resources, he should support a nonpartisan and fair process for drawing legislative voting districts that doesn’t lead to long and expensive court battles. Instead, Brad Schimel is defending the Republican-run Legislature’s rigged voting district maps that have cost Wisconsin taxpayers more than $2 million in private lawyer fees and countless hours of distraction – leading all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
York Dispatch, Pennsylvania: There’s no doubt Pennsylvania’s districts are … creative. The state’s infamous 7th Congressional District, for example, snakes through five different counties and is one of the 10 least compact districts in the nation. And recall, submissions in a “Name That District” contest run by the Washington Post included “Popeye Holding Hands with Olive Oyl” and, the winner, “Goofy Kicking Donald Duck.” The names are funny; the political gamesmanship is not.
Dallas Morning News: The Supreme Court has a chance to restore democracy to redistricting.
San Antonio Express-News: Texas has a lot riding on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on partisan gerrymandering, which is defined as the act of unfairly redistricting to keep a party in power. If you’re one of the gerrymanderers, your continuing control of the state House and Senate is at serious risk. If you are one of the many victims of Texas gerrymanders – Democrats and minorities, mainly – you could gain a competitive chance of electing the representatives you want.
USA Today: The high court has not yet rejected a map for partisan gerrymandering, although it has acknowledged that such gerrymandering can be illegal. To date, however, no one has determined a threshold for that illegality. If that finally happens in the Wisconsin case, redistricting across the nation could be forced to change, or be much more vulnerable to challenge.
San Diego Union-Tribune: What was done in Wisconsin shouldn’t be acceptable. A state tradition that enables shabby abuses of power isn’t a tradition worth preserving.
Their takes
East Bay Times: Two federal agencies’ decision last week to green-light construction of Gov. Jerry Brown’s Delta twin-tunnels plan is an unwelcome setback for opponents of the project. But it’s not the huge milestone that proponents claim.
Los Angeles Times: On this Fourth of July, when Americans are supposed to be celebrating the creation of a vibrant, enduring and inclusive democracy, forgive us if we take a moment to discuss a move in the opposite direction by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.
Syndicates’ take
Ruben Navarrette: Latinos, America’s largest minority, have shown time and again that we love this country. But does the country love us back? Honestly, sometimes, it’s hard to tell.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: We are not divided because Americans pulled back from the center and retreated into extremism. No, we are divided because one party did. And it wasn’t the Democrats.
David Brooks: What’s the matter with Republicans? And why do working-class conservatives seem to vote so often against their own economic interests?
Mailbag
“As a survivor of a wildly unstable, narcissistic adult during childhood, having Donald Trump as president is nothing short of one long looping nightmarish flashback.” – Angela F. Luna, Sacramento
