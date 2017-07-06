What’s ahead for Sleep Train Arena. And fire, housing, and telecom legislation.

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorial
Facing worsening wildfires, Congress seeks bipartisan answer. Where’s Tom McClintock? The Wildfire Disaster Funding Act quickly gained 61 co-sponsors. It would treat wildfires like natural disasters, and stop depleting the U.S. Forest Service budget.
Columns
Foon Rhee: When will there be new life for Sleep Train Arena? While there have been lots of promises to redevelop the site, there has been little obvious progress. Top Kings executives are trying to offer a reassuring message to residents and business owners in Natomas.
Dan Walters, CalMatters: San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s ‘no’ to California governor race could hurt GOP in congressional contests.
Op-Eds
Harry Snyder and Courtney Hutchison: The real hurdle to single-payer health care? Scared Democrats. The party that once stood for progressive ideals of inclusion and social justice has repeatedly cried uncle on single payer, blaming logistics, funding or the “political climate.”
Lisa Hershey and Matt Schwartz: In 2014, the state created the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also reducing the shortage of 1.5 million affordable homes. Now, the governor and Legislature must not forget how critical this program is to Californians’ health and to meeting our state’s climate goals.
Take a number: 68 cents
The premium that California drivers pay at the pump rose in June with an average price of $3.02 a gallon, compared to the U.S. average of $2.35 a gallon. The California Business Roundtable warned Wednesday that the price gap will increase in coming months because while prices decline across the nation, California’s will rise with climate change regulations and a gas tax hike that starts in November to help pay for road repairs. California typically has some of the nation’s highest pump prices because of a combination of higher gas taxes, the cleaner-burning summer fuel blend that raises production costs, because fuels came under the cap-and-trade system and because of the state’s isolated petroleum market. – Foon Rhee, @foonrhee
Their take
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: On health care, immigration, climate change and other issues, the Golden State has led the fight against misguided Trump administration policies. Now state lawmakers have a chance to add internet privacy to the list.
Los Angeles Times: Telecommunications companies are preparing to roll out the next generation of wireless networks, dubbed “5G,” which promise an enormous increase in capacity and connectivity. Instead of high-powered antennas on tall towers, they rely on an array of lower-power transmitters closer to the ground that serve much smaller “cells.” That’s why mobile phone companies are concerned that cities and counties will throw up bureaucratic or financial roadblocks to 5G in their communities. The wireless industry has a solution to this potentially huge NIMBY headache: A bill in the California Legislature (SB 649) that would “streamline” the approval process for putting small cell networking gear on public poles and lights.
Orange County Register: In California, it is illegal under state law for Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control licensees, or their employees, to sell alcohol between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., which not only stifles the nightlife of major cities, but deprives local communities of the power to make their own choices. At least 20 states across the nation provide local jurisdictions the flexibility to decide alcohol service hours or permit alcohol sales after 2 a.m., a misdemeanor in California. We think it’s time to grant the same kind of discretion to local governments in California, and Senate Bill 384, introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would do just that.
San Jose Mercury News: As America lit up the skies in its annual independence celebration, North Korean President Kim Jong-Un set off some provocative fireworks of his own that should have the U.S. – and all other nations, for that matter – extremely concerned. North Korea’s launch of a missile that technically qualified as an intercontinental ballistic missile with the capability of reaching as far as Alaska is nothing short of alarming.
Biloxi Sun-Herald: The federal appeals court ensured more well-deserved shame will be heaped on Mississippi when it ruled that plaintiffs who sued to overturn the “religious freedom” law did not have standing to challenge the law. In short, the court said they couldn’t sue because they couldn’t have been injured by a law that wasn’t in effect. So, now we wait for someone to use the law against an LGBTQ person. We would hope no one will. But if they do, the reaction will be swift and the state will be fighting another costly losing battle.
Miami Herald: Hell, no. That is the one and only response that the state of Florida should give the Presidential Advisory Commission for Election Integrity, which last week requested all 50 states to provide it with information about each and every voter. Just the very name of this commission, created by executive order by President Trump, is laughable.
Salt Lake City Tribune: As Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox is so well-mannered, we’ll tell officials from the Kris Kobach commission how Utah really feels. They can go jump in the Great Salt Lake.
Syndicates take
Michael McFaul: An (unsolicited) backgrounder for President Donald Trump; short, simple and with his stated views on Russia in mind ahead of Friday’s meeting with Vladimir Putin.
Frank Bruni: As Gov. Chris Christie took in the sun, he doled out a lesson, the same one that Donald Trump is delivering on a daily basis and in a grander fashion: Beware the politician who doesn’t give a damn for decorum.
E.J. Dionne Jr.: Our political discussion is being brought down by Donald Trump’s self-involvement, his apparent belief that he can only win if he identifies an enemy to attack, and his refusal to make extended and carefully thought-through arguments about anything of substance.
Mailbag
“Several congressional members suggest a repeal-then-replace approach to modifying existing health care coverage. Would they be willing to remove their own coverage until the new plan is in place? I doubt it.” – Jim Datzman, Lincoln
Tweet of the day
“WHY WE REJECT THE ‘APOLOGY’ of @RepClayHiggins for his #Auschwitz video. See below. #NeverAgain to any people.” – Anne Frank Center, @AnneFrankCenter. Higgins is the Louisiana congressional Republican who took a junket to Auschwitz where he video-taped a piece of propaganda to further his own political ends, neglected to mention that Jews died in the gas chambers, and apologized “for any unintended pain.” Sincerely.
Comments