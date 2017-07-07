Housing crisis: Habitat for Humanity gets nickel-and-dimed, and a $31 million estate

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Editorials
“America First” can’t mean “America Alone.” To keep America safe and prosperous, President Donald Trump needs to strengthen ties with our allies in Europe and Asia, not belittle them. Most urgently, it will take a global coalition to defuse the North Korea nuclear threat.
Columns
Erika D. Smith: If the goal is to fix Sacramento’s housing crisis, this isn’t the way to do it. The city is nickel-and-diming Habitat for Humanity with fees, undermining the nonprofit’s mission to get low-income families into affordable housing.
Dan Walters, CalMatters: The sale of $31 million Lake Tahoe estate should disturb California politicians.
Op-Eds
Carol Ornelas and Ray Pearl: When will the Legislature take the housing crisis seriously? Haven’t we reached our breaking point of seeing images of more homeless encampments going up and mothers and children living in their cars?
Cindy Chavez: Only half of California’s eligible foster students get Pell Grants to attend community colleges when almost all qualify. Why? They need someone to help out.
Take a number: $23.7 billion
California’s trade deficit rose by more than $3 billion in May compared to May 2016, according to a tally compiled by the California Center for Jobs & the Economy. That’s not good when so much of the Golden State’s economy is linked to exports. And the trade imbalance could worsen if President Donald Trump tweets and threatens his way into a trade war with key partners. His administration has already torpedoed the Trans-Pacific Partnership and started the process to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. Both deals are crucial to California. And the dominoes are already tumbling from Trump’s tough stance on trade. On Thursday, Japan and the European Union announced the broad outlines of their own trade deal – without the U.S. –Foon Rhee, @foonrhee
Their take
Kansas City Star: Any resistance to free, fair and open elections is regrettable. Americans should be reminded that voting isn’t a privilege bestowed by Kris Kobach. It’s a right guaranteed to every citizen over 18 years of age, with just a few exceptions.
San Jose Mercury News: Assemblyman Kansen Chu has seen the light. He has forsaken his mission of eliminating Daylight Savings Time – overcome by legions of soccer moms and Little League dads defending the right of all Californians to enjoy summer evenings. But instead of just dropping the idea, Chu flipped his bill to allow the possibility of year-round Daylight Savings Time, if voters approve. Let’s not go there. The bill has passed the state Assembly, but the Senate should say no.
Orange County Register: Legislation that could lead to $1,400 increases in property tax bills without voter approval should be rejected. Senate Bill 231 by Sen. Bob Hertzberg, D-Van Nuys, would redefine the word “sewer” to include stormwater in an attempt to get around Proposition 218, a constitutional amendment passed by voters in 1996 to require voter approval of local taxes, fees and assessments, with only three exceptions.
Los Angeles Times: The decades-old black and white photo, pulled from obscure files at the National Archives, shows the back of a woman sitting on a dock on an atoll in the Marshall Islands, wearing pants and sporting tousled hair. Off to the side is a blurry figure of a man with a distinctive hairline. Maybe. As evidence that Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan survived a crash in the Pacific Ocean, it’s hardly compelling. But the fascination with the legendary aviator is.
San Diego Union-Tribune: This week, the Group of 20 economic summit will be held in Hamburg, Germany, marking President Donald Trump’s second trip abroad. It’s time for Trump and the media to focus far less on his tweets than his policies, which could result in the summit kicking off a disastrous global trade war.
Syndicates’ take
Charles Krauthammer: Across 25 years and five administrations, we have kicked the North Korean can down the road. We are now out of road.
Michael Gerson: It is necessary to focus on President Donald Trump’s tweets precisely because they shed light on the mind that is doing the deciding on North Korea. It is a distasteful exercise. But we cannot look away.
Eugene Robinson: The speech President Donald Trump delivered Thursday in Warsaw’s Krasinski Square might have been appropriate when Britannia ruled the waves and Europe’s great powers held dominion over “lesser” peoples around the globe. It had nothing useful to say about today’s interconnected world in which goods, people and ideas have contempt for borders.
Trudy Rubin: President Donald Trump’s choice of words, and of Poland as the place to deliver them, lay bare the real threat facing U.S. democracy today.
Gail Collins: Women’s involvement in politics seems to be skyrocketing – they’re doing everything from petitioning Congress to planning their own campaigns. While there have been some really terrible, truly awful women elected to public office over the years, as a group women seem to be better at working with others.
Nicholas Kristof: About one child in 800 worldwide is born with clubfoot, and in poor countries they are left to hobble on the sides of their feet; unable to work, they may become beggars. Babies are having their feet fixed with a simple nonsurgical treatment involving a series of plaster casts to guide the foot into the proper position.
Mailbag
“A history scholarship award winner at Sierra College recently told me that one of her counselors tried to steer her away from a history major toward one that was more practical. This is shortsighted and wrong.” – David Kuchera, Sacramento
