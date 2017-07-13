Sac County dithers on the homeless issue; California GOP ducks the Trump issue

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Jack Ohman says Donald Trump Jr. can’t see the forest for the trees. Look at his personal cherry tree here.
Our take
Editorials
President Trump, stop calling Russia probe a witch hunt. It’s not: The president’s own nominee for FBI director testified under oath Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe isn’t a witch hunt. While some Republicans are demanding more answers from Team Trump and calling them to testify before Congress, some California congressmen are quiet.
San Luis Obispo Tribune: According to a report from the National Academy of Sciences, 84 percent of all wildfires in the United States are caused by people. Something as innocuous as heat from car exhaust can ignite a fire under extreme conditions, which makes it all the more frustrating when we hear about fires started by blatantly risky – and stupid – behavior. A prime example: Saturday night, a couple of sky lanterns started a small fire in Morro Bay.
Columns
Erika D. Smith: What’s worse than failing to fix homelessness in Sacramento? Spending $5 million to fail again. Sacramento County supervisors may spend $5 million to clear homeless campers from the American River Parkway. Talk about a waste of money.
Joyce Terhaar: News companies asked Congress for an antitrust exemption to negotiate with Facebook and Google. Others try collaboration. Democracy depends on solutions.
Dan Walters: “Desperate” may be too strong a word, but Gov. Jerry Brown, who aspires to global leadership of the climate change movement, very badly needs to renew “cap-and-trade” controls on California’s greenhouse gas emissions that will expire in 2020.
Op-Eds
Geisha J. Williams, Pedro J. Pizarro and Steven D. Davis: Now is not the time for California to abandon one of its most successful and cost-effective strategies for making progress on climate change. The Legislature should renew the cap-and-trade program.
Sarah Aird and Jonathan Evans: Hundreds of Californians marched in Sacramento to tell Gov. Jerry Brown and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation that the state must quickly step up and do EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s job for him.
California Forum
Dolores Huerta: The best way to put a stop to draconian crackdowns on undocumented immigrants such as the one just passed by Texas is to pass California’s sanctuary state law.
Robin Umberg and Thomas J. Umberg: President Donald Trump has effectively made James Mattis commander-in-chief. Don’t complain.
Garry South: Californians could have a Democrat-on-Democrat governor’s race in 2018 for the first time in history, thanks to the top-two system. Is the top of the ticket finally out of reach for the GOP?
Take a number: 50
Our good friend Stuart Leavenworth, now of the McClatchy D.C. Bureau, details a stunning increase in the number of jobs created since Donald Trump took office. Earthjustice, he writes, has increased its staff of lawyers since November to 100, and is planning to hire another 30 in coming months to sue the Trump administration’s efforts to unravel environmental regulation. By his count, environmentalist organizations have sued the administrative no fewer than 50 times in the five-plus months Trump has been in office.
Their take
San Francisco Chronicle: There are few challenges more crucial to Gov. Jerry Brown’s last term in the Governor’s Office than extending California’s cap-and-trade program.
Orange County Register: It’s now all but official that Los Angeles will get the Olympic Games, all but definitely in 2028. The less than 100 percent certainty of this is one reason Tuesday’s news brought no wild celebration in the L.A. area. Another reason is that unlike a lot of cities that have received the nod to host an Olympics over the decades, L.A. has done it before and isn’t desperate to do it again, which is a very appealing feature of L.A.’s bid.
San Jose Mercury News: President Donald Trump’s ambition to bring jobs to America instead of shipping them overseas took a crushing body blow Monday from – President Donald Trump.
Kansas City Star: Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens visited St. Louis Monday to roll out his version of an anti-crime program, declaring Missouri’s eastern urban hub “the most dangerous city in the United States of America.” Come to Kansas City, governor. Our city is tallying a ghastly number of murders.
Syndicates’ take
E.J. Dionne Jr.: The revelations about Donald Trump Jr. might have been the moment when Republican leaders at least started to grab their luggage in preparation for disembarking from the Trump train.
Dana Milbank: The longer this goes on – we’re now six months into Trump’s term – the less it looks like growing pains than incompetence and mismanagement aggravated by nepotism and dishonesty.
Leonard Pitts Jr.: What nearly happened to Rachel Maddow carries ominous implications for us in news media – and for those Americans who still consider an informed electorate an essential component of democracy.
Thomas L. Friedman: Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu is setting himself up to be a pivotal figure in Israel’s history – the leader who burned the bridges to a two-state solution and to the Jewish diaspora at the same time.
Ruben Navarrette: San Diego’s new anti-homeless initiative is slated to be rolled out over the next three years. Yet it takes only three seconds to see how this well-intentioned idea could go off the rails and make the problem worse.
Tweet of the day
“I have introduced H.Res. 438 Articles of #Impeachment of Donald J. Trump for Obstruction of Justice. Statement here:” – Rep. Brad Sherman, @BradSherman
Comments