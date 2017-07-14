Steinberg’s jobs program; messing with Texas; Labor rift widens over single payer

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Sick of crime? Here’s what companies can do about it.: A way to reduce crime is give teens something better to do. Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s Thousand Strong program is a good start.
Shawn Hubler: From guns to taxes to immigration to women’s rights to transgender bathrooms, Texas is everything California isn’t. What happens when a California daughter moves to the Lone Star State, behind enemy lines?
Ben Boychuk: Could an independent break through in California? As Democrats tear themselves apart over single-payer health care, an opportunity exists to tell another story, a story that just might have the virtue of being true. It’s a story of a once-great state that might be great again.
Andres Oppenheimer, Miami Herald: As Venezuelans die, the U.N. Human Rights Council is silent. There is a reason for that inaction, of course. About half of the council’s 47 member countries are dictatorships – including Cuba, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela – who defend one another against charges of human-rights violations.
Laphonza Butler: Assemblyman Ash Kalra’s AB 1513 would help protect home-care workers.
Erwin Chemerinsky: President Donald Trump may have as many as five criminals in his inner circle. It is time to set aside partisanship and acknowledge that Russia’s attempt to rig the 2016 election is gravely troubling.
Darrell Steinberg: More than 2,000 people are living unsheltered in Sacramento County, and the capital city’s mayor has a question. Does Sacramento have the political will to address homelessness?
An online petition drive is two-thirds of the way to its goal of 150,000 signatures urging the Golden State Warriors to boycott the traditional visit to the White House to be feted for their NBA championship. More than 24,000 Californians have signed. An activist group called CREDO is behind the push and says a no-show by the team would send a clear and important message to President Donald Trump about his policies on health care, immigration, women and more. “I urge every member of the Golden State Warriors team to publicly reject Trump’s hate by refusing to set foot in his White House,” the petition says. But boycotts are largely symbolic. Real action – like voting and contacting members of Congress – is a much more effective way of changing policy. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the rest of the Warriors could set an even better example by meeting Trump and expressing their concerns to him directly, politely of course. – Foon Rhee, @foonrhee
Gail Collins: The Trumps are acquiring different lawyers now, and cynics might presume that eventually somebody’s going to turn on somebody. If so, my money’s on Jared Kushner.
Michael Gerson: President Trump’s son, son-in-law and campaign manager treated the offer of aid by a hostile, foreign power to tilt an election as just another day at the office.
Charles Krauthammer: The evidence on possible collusion is now shown. This is not hearsay, not fake news, not unsourced leaks. This is an email chain released by Donald Trump Jr. himself.
Nicholas Kristof: Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt at collusion with Russians may relate to the bizarre effort by Jared Kushner to set up a secret communication channel with the Kremlin.
Dana Milbank: Each time President Donald Trump hits a new low, commentators invariably state that this one will be the tipping point when Republicans bail on the man who is undermining their party, and conservatism, and American values. Wrong!
Eugene Robinson: Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were expected to at least temper the hard-right policy positions being pushed by other presidential advisers. Instead, they’re stuck in the dumpster fire that is the Trump administration.
The House of Labor split further over the California Nurses Association’s tactics in its struggles to build support for its version of universal health care. The publication Intercept detailed the rift earlier in the week. Then, Sal Rosselli, president of the National Union of Heathcare Workers, sent a widely circulated email to nurses’ union leaders saying he’s considering withdrawing from the nurses’ Campaign for Healthy California. The issues, Rosselli wrote, include the nurses’ “refusal to include coalition members in the decision-making process, its lack of transparency, and its questionable strategic planning.” Not to mention the “ill-advised, slash-and-burn tactics related to SB 562.” Read: ongoing attacks on Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon over his decision to spike the single payer concept-legislation by Sens. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens. Nurses communications director Chuck Idelson responded that the nurses will never give up their fight and intends to make it a campaign issue. Rosselli, he added, is bowing to Rendon’s “enormous power” and is “parroting the line of Speaker Rendon.” Quite a spectacle.
“This isn’t about some cockamamie legacy. This isn’t for me, I’m going to be dead. It’s for you & it’s damn real #ExtendItNow #CapandTrade” – Jerry Brown @JerryBrownGov, urging legislators to pass his cap-and-trade bill in a vote now set for Monday.
