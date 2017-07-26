Trump and the Boy Scouts, and SEIU’s bill to lock out private nonprofit contractors

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Our take
Fresno Bee: Understand: Assembly Bill 1250 by Assemblyman Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, a Los Angeles Democrat, would place a virtual ban on the counties’ freedom to contract with nonprofits, licensed experts and community businesses for vital services.
Columns
Jack Ohman: Wide-eyed Boy Scouts are taught to respect their elders and look up to our nation’s leader. It probably never occurred to this leader that he shouldn’t swear in front of 40,000 Boy Scouts.
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchyDC: President Trump almost made it through an entire week driving a positive administration jobs message – Made in America. Almost.
Dan Walters, CalMatters: Slowly – but surely – we are learning that the near-catastrophic failure of Oroville Dam’s main spillway wasn’t truly caused by weather, even though the state claims that in seeking federal aid for repairs.
Op-Eds
Roy Alexander: Imagine if you were homeless. What would you do with your child?
Barry Broome: As we look to improve our economic position in the Northern California “mega region,” the urgent need for a well-funded transportation network has never been more apparent.
Their take
East Bay Times: A proposed $3 Bay Area bridge toll increase would disproportionately benefit the Silicon Valley and would provide a windfall for BART without adequate cost controls for the troubled transit agency. The increase from $5 to $8 also would be permanent, with annual inflation adjustments and no opportunity for voters to weigh in after next year. Many of the projects to be funded with the toll hike are badly needed. But this plan is a recipe for waste and abuse. It must be fixed before voters from the nine Bay Area counties weigh in next year.
Los Angeles Times: It makes sense that L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti would enlist religious leaders in a citywide effort to fight homelessness. At a time when officials are gearing up to build thousands of units of housing for homeless people, the city could use the moral suasion of pastors, rabbis, imams and other faith leaders in communities that might be reluctant to embrace such projects. Unfortunately, the city hasn’t always made it easy for faith groups that have taken it upon themselves to do something for homeless people.
Orange County Register: With some 50 wildfires burning in the U.S., the U.S. Forest Service should be making every effort to deploy the most effective firefighting resources available. But it looks like red tape is fireproof. In June, the Forest Service offered a contract for tanker aircraft that can drop water or fire suppressant over wide areas, but the contract limited the capacity of the planes to no more than 5,000 gallons. That excluded a modified Boeing 747 operated by Colorado-based Global SuperTanker Services, LLC, a plane capable of dropping more than 19,000 gallons over an area 200 feet wide and 2 miles long.
Kansas City Star: Kudos to those Democratic Missouri lawmakers who still have not given up on trying to stop Gov. Eric Greitens from single-handedly taking in-home and nursing care away from 8,300 seniors and disabled people.
Chicago Sun Times: From his first day as governor, Bruce Rauner has operated under a mistaken assumption that he can do it all himself, getting what he wants when he wants it, just like his hero in Wisconsin, Republican Gov. Scott Walker. But Rauner, unlike Walker, must work with a state legislature controlled by Democrats, which he has never accepted. Compromise to Rauner always looks like giving in.
Raleigh News & Observer: The public school system in North Carolina, more than 100 years old, kept this state from slipping into the depressive state of other schools in the Deep South where support was not as strong.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks: The cool person is stoical, emotionally controlled, never eager or needy, but instead mysterious, detached and self-possessed.
David Leonhardt: Below the leadership level, Republicans are defying Trump more often, and Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan aren’t always standing in their way. You can see this defiance in the bipartisan Senate investigation of the Russia scandal.
Dana Milbank: The trouble with Jared Kushner’s defense in the Russia imbroglio is that he’s essentially arguing that he isn’t corrupt – he’s just in over his head. Coming from the man charged with handling everything from Middle East peace to opioids, this isn’t reassuring.
Ruben Navarrette: Despite what you hear in conservative media, cities don’t shield people from ICE. And – ironically – this recent crackdown proves it once and for all.
Kathleen Parker: President Trump has begun making inquiries about firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions, barring a resignation prompted by the president’s tweeted attempts at shaming him into resigning. His crime? A perceived lack of loyalty by recusing himself from involvement in the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation.
Mailbag
“‘I am not a crook.’– Richard Nixon. ‘I did not have sexual relations with that woman.’– Bill Clinton. ‘I did not collude with Russians.’” – Jared Kushner.” – Robert A. Dell’Agostino, Sacramento
Tweet of the day
“‘Stop lying to the people! Stop it!’ @Schwarzenegger bellows to conservatives Republicans who don't accept climate science. – Christopher Cadelago, @ccadelago, who covered Jerry Brown’s signing of the cap-and-trade legislation, attended by former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger at Treasure Island.
