Trump’s fake news, Obamacare rate hike, and Kamala Harris’ nest egg

Good morning. On behalf of The Sacramento Bee’s editorial board, welcome to The Take, your opinion-politics newsletter. Please sign up for it here.
Jack Ohman takes Linda Katehi to school. See the course description here.
Our take
Editorials
Who’s really to blame for fake news? It may be President Trump. The president reportedly dictated a misleading statement about his son’s meeting with Russians. A lawsuit claims Trump worked with Fox News on a false story to divert attention from the Russia investigation. These allegations about Trump, if proven, could be devastating.
Modesto Bee: Was Anthony Scaramucci ever anything more than a sideshow? A vulgar distraction? While the nation is either transfixed, amused or dumbfounded by the a former hedge fund wheeler-dealer turned political hand puppet, other far more important developments have gone largely unnoticed. Important developments.
Columns
Dan Walters, CalMatters: Tesla delivered the first of its new and much less expensive battery-powered cars last week, betting that it can move beyond producing a relative few luxury vehicles and become a mass producer.
Andrew Malcolm, McClatchy: Trump’s terrible choices on North Korea. This is the most serious of national security concerns, requiring a broad debate. Hopefully, secret plans, yet to be leaked, exist. H.R. McMaster says President Trump has ordered the national security team to develop a range of options for the North Korean threat.
Op-Eds
Taina Vargas-Edmond and Richard Edmond Vargas: The intent of Proposition 57 was to safely reduce California’s prison population, while offering relief to the thousands of prisoners who have suffered through years, if not decades, of incarceration for minor offenses. The exclusion of nonviolent third-strikers stands in stark contrast.
Tracy Epp: Regardless of how students fare on Advanced Placement exams, they learn problem-solving, critical thinking and collaboration – skills required in college and the workforce.
California Forum
Gerry Haslam: Donald Trump isn’t just dividing the country. He’s splintering the GOP.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown: The president of the California State Sheriff’s Association says California’s “sanctuary state” bill won’t protect communities or reform immigration. It will just limit local law enforcement and give sanctuary to criminals.
Take a number: $1,056,647.99
Sen. Kamala Harris is keeping her options open, as evidenced by the $1.056 million she squirreled away in her Kamala Harris for Governor 2026 campaign committee. Harris needed a place to bank left-over campaign money from her days as California attorney general, and it’d be too complicated to move it into a committee for some other executive office.
Their take
Chicago Tribune: Federal officials released the Obamacare rates for Illinois in 2018. Insurers propose to hike health insurance prices by as much as 43 percent next year for those who buy coverage through Obamacare exchanges. That's on top of nosebleed-section rate increases of more than 40 percent for 2017. So this is success? We'd hate to see failure.
Idaho Statesman: Out of the collapse in Congress of efforts to replace Obamacare comes a golden chance for Idaho to find its own approach to caring for thousands of Idahoans who don’t have and can’t afford health insurance. Gov. Otter and his new health working group should make that happen immediately. We’ve squandered enough time.
Dallas Morning News: You won't see an all-battery powered car in every garage anytime soon, but that doesn't mean the age of the affordable electric vehicle isn't upon us.
San Jose Mercury News: An insidious bill in the California Legislature that purports to improve medical care will actually endanger the most vulnerable of lives: low-income and elderly residents who need regular dialysis for their very survival. SB 349 by Sen. Ricardo Lara would establish the strictest-in-the-nation staffing minimums for nurses and technicians in dialysis clinics. It may sound humanitarian, but it’s a craven play for union support in the senator’s run for insurance commissioner next year.
Santa Rosa Press Democrat: The California Supreme Court made the right call in 2015 when it struck down the most onerous provisions of Proposition 83, known as Jessica’s Law, which prohibited registered sex offenders from living within 2,000 feet of a park or school – essentially banning them from finding housing in most cities and suburbs. The hope was that after the state Supreme Court lifted the restrictions, the numbers of homeless sex offenders would decline. But that has not been the case.
Los Angeles Times: Public health advocates should be jumping for joy at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s announcement that it would explore ways to reduce nicotine levels in conventional cigarettes to non-addictive levels. Such a policy could save millions of lives if it caused the estimated 36.5 million Americans who smoke regularly to lose interest in lighting up. Smoking may be on the wane, but it is still the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
San Diego Union Tribune: Recent killings of police officers have triggered a backlash against Black Lives Matter and other police critics. Given this backdrop, President Trump’s de facto endorsement of roughing up detainees in comments to law enforcement officers in Suffolk County, New York, sent an awful message – even if it was a joke. Some officers’ cheers made the moment worse.
Syndicates’ take
David Brooks: With the Trump crowd, it’s man-craving all the way down. It’s worth remembering, when we are surrounded by all this thrusting masculinity, what substantive manliness once looked like.
David Leonhardt: The people who helped save decent medical care for their fellow citizens are an antidote to cynicism in this often cynical time.
Dana Milbank: Anthony Scaramucci’s tenure was such a whirlwind that it’s tempting to describe them as Ten Days That Changed the World. But the Mooch didn’t really change anything. He just made everything wildly entertaining.
Ruben Navarrette: It’s no surprise that President Trump returned to the familiar theme of demonizing Latino immigrants. The surprise is that he chose to do it in Youngstown of all places – a city with a minuscule immigrant population, located in a state where the Latino population is just 3.7 percent.
Kathleen Parker: President Trump has managed to alienate our allies, shatter our international standing, demonstrate no leadership ability or essential knowledge, fire or replace people in key positions, and exacerbate global tensions with his lack of discipline, maturity and self-control. Who can save us from ourselves?
Mailbag
“It will be hard to put California in my rear view mirror, but I’ll try.” – Bob Boyd, McKinleyville
Take two aspirin
Covered California announced Tuesday that Obamacare premiums will rise an average of 12.5 percent, a significant hike though much less than in many other states. See, Illinois. Perhaps the biggest news was Anthem Blue Cross’ announcement that it’s pulling out of individual Affordable Care Act market in much of the state, affecting about 150,000 patients, or 10 percent of the total in the individual market. Anthem signaled that it would be withdrawing from the market because of continued uncertainty. But then like most for-profit insurance companies, Anthem was never a fan of Obamacare. Look for Blue Shield and other insurance companies to step in.
Comments