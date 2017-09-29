Opinion

Letter: Puerto Rico is not a ‘good news story’

September 29, 2017 12:07 PM

Re “Puerto Rico angry at Trump official ‘good news story’ remark” (sacbee.com, Sept. 29): Unfortunately, little surprises me these days out of the Trump Administration. However, I was aghast when I heard acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke say Puerto Rico’s devastating hurricane response time is a “good news story.” Please tell that to the thousands of Americans who have no potable water, food, medication, housing or roads. But you can’t. They have no communication due to the lack of power.

Todd Gearou, Citrus Heights

