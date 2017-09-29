Letter: Puerto Rico should have helped itself

Media are blasting FEMA for not efficiently taking care of the natural disaster victims and infrastructure needs in the U. S. territory of Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico waits for the U. S. after a disaster, doing very little if anything to prepare before. And this from a land that sits squarely in the path of hurricanes. Disaster response and recovery preparations, training, education, and building codes should be done before to mitigate the future disasters. California does this. Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and most other states have an active emergency services effort to address Mother Nature. Puerto Rico waits for the event, screams for rescue, then has the cheek to criticize FEMA. And the media pile on.
Bill Sanders, Gold River
