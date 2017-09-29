Letter: NFL protestors are creating a wound that will take a long time heal

There are a number of sides to this issue of kneeling during the National Anthem. I think it all comes down to prudence and respect. Even though you have freedom of speech, you don’t yell fire in a movie theater because of the adverse reaction that will cause. The act of kneeling during the National Anthem causes the same kind of visceral reaction among a large segment of the citizenry, especially veterans. Let me pose an obvious question: who do you think has done more for the cause of freedom, military veterans or NFL players? Seems to me the players at the very least owe the vets respect which, in their eyes, they are denying when they kneel. It would be much more prudent and respectful for players to chose a different venue for their protests. I don't know where their protest will end up but, they are creating a wound that will be a long time healing.
John Petkovich, Roseville
Comments