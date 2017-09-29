Letter: Many unanswered questions in the proposal to ban gasoline-powered vehicles

Re “California lawmaker wants to ban gas car sales after 2040” (sacbee.com, Sept. 29): Oil companies have an interest in putting up gas stations. Who pays for the charging stations? Will charging stations require larger lots for cars to wait while they are being charged? Diesel and gas will still be needed for semi-trucks, buses, large construction vehicles and garbage trucks. What happens when tourists come to California in gas powered vehicles? What about Californians who travel to states without charging stations? This goal would require all 50 states to participate and probably take 50 or 75 years to accomplish. Don’t be fooled by China. Its oil consumption has more than doubled since 2000.
Frank Isaac, Roseville
