Opinion

Letter: Ban gas powered cars, and develop carbon capture

September 29, 2017 12:28 PM

Re “California lawmaker wants to ban gas car sales after 2040” (sacbee.com, Sept. 29): Yes, California needs to ban the sale of gas- and diesel-powered cars. It sounds difficult, but CO2 emissions from gas powered cars will warm the earth. Which is a worse option? As we attempt to limit warming, let us remember the ultimate goal. The world needs to stop global warming and sea level rise. That requires global temperatures to decrease. That requires each of us to emit less CO2 than the forests of the world absorb on our behalf. Stuart Licht, Ph.D., of George Washington University, claims he can take CO2 from the air and turn it into carbon nanofibers. California should ban gas and diesel powered cars, and use cap-and-trade money to investigate Stuart Licht’s carbon capture technology.

Bruce Burdick, Carmichael

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Jack Ohman: The next astronomical events in California after eclipse

Jack Ohman: The next astronomical events in California after eclipse 0:47

Jack Ohman: The next astronomical events in California after eclipse
Solar eclipse 1:03

Solar eclipse
Jack Ohman: Confederates Monuments of President Trump 0:46

Jack Ohman: Confederates Monuments of President Trump

View More Video