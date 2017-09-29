Letter: Ban gas powered cars, and develop carbon capture

Re “California lawmaker wants to ban gas car sales after 2040” (sacbee.com, Sept. 29): Yes, California needs to ban the sale of gas- and diesel-powered cars. It sounds difficult, but CO2 emissions from gas powered cars will warm the earth. Which is a worse option? As we attempt to limit warming, let us remember the ultimate goal. The world needs to stop global warming and sea level rise. That requires global temperatures to decrease. That requires each of us to emit less CO2 than the forests of the world absorb on our behalf. Stuart Licht, Ph.D., of George Washington University, claims he can take CO2 from the air and turn it into carbon nanofibers. California should ban gas and diesel powered cars, and use cap-and-trade money to investigate Stuart Licht’s carbon capture technology.
Bruce Burdick, Carmichael
