Fake news & tech titans + Banning gasoline + Legalizing silencers + Remembering Vietnam

Editorials
Amid fake news revelations, tech titans deserve far more than public shaming: Not only did fake news influence voters, but the proliferation of it was a highly coordinated affair, with Russian operatives buying targeted political ads.
Columns
Erika D. Smith: Ban cars that run on gas? That’s just crazy, California. Or is it?
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchyDC: POTUS is name-calling, potentially making a bad situation with North Korea worse. Kim Jong Un deserves every epithet flung his way, of course, but what’s unprecedented is the loud, public invective coming from the leader of the free world and commander-in-chief of the world’s greatest military force.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: Just because you're paranoid, the old saying goes, doesn’t mean they aren’t after you. California’s liberal politicians have been paranoid, often ridiculously so, about what’s been happening in Washington of late. Nevertheless, two events last week bolster the notion that California is being targeted by the Trump administration.
Op-eds
Grant Colfax: California should bring its HIV law in line with science, and Jerry Brown can help. Senate Bill 239 by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, and Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego, is part of a national movement to reform outdated HIV criminal laws.
Alex Padilla and Dean Logan: Jerry Brown should help ensure election integrity by signing this bill. Election integrity is a top priority and that includes effective and efficient audits. That’s why elections officials support Assembly Bill 840.
California Forum
Rob Turner: Want to build a better Sacramento? Break the law, just a little bit
Shireen Miles and Mike Jaske: City and county leaders promised us a plan to end homelessness in Sacramento. We’re still waiting for it.
Vietnam
Marcos Breton: Craig McNamara is an organic walnut farmer who has a farm on a tranquil stretch of Yolo County soil. It’s his way of coping with the legacy of his father, the late Robert McNamara, considered to be architect of the Vietnam War.
Bill Zimmerman, the Santa Monica political consultant, was featured in Ken Burns’ Vietnam series, and commemorated the 50th anniversary of the March on the Pentagon in this essay in TruthDig: “It was early and we wanted to wake up, or at least shake up, President Lyndon Johnson. We paraded under his windows until motorcycle cops drove us off with nightsticks. But we were there long enough to be sure Johnson heard the chant that by then had become emblematic of the anti-war movement: “Hey, hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?”
Take a number: 5
Earlier this year, five California Republicans crossed law enforcement and joining the gun industry by co-sponsoring dangerous legislation to deregulate silencers.
Yes, silencers.
HR 367 by Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., would remove regulations in place since Congress wisely passed the National Firearms Act of 1934. Eighty years later, efforts to curb urban crime with the use of devices called shot spotters to detect gunfire would become useless. Makers of silencers would make out like bandits.
“Ambush killings of police officers reached a 20 year high in 2016 – how many more will be sacrificed if assailants can fire at our police officers without fear of quick detection and rapid response?” the The National Law Enforcement Partnership to Prevent Gun Violence, said in a letter of opposition, on behalf of 900,000 officers.
Five California Republicans voiced support for this extreme measure by signing on as co-sponsors: Reps. Tom McClintock of Elk Grove, Doug LaMalfa of Richvale, David Valadao of Hanford, Dana Rohrabacher of Orange County and Duncan Hunter of San Diego.
A new iteration, HR 3668, also by Duncan, is heading for a vote; its fate could be in Californians’ hands.
“In politics, elected officials are often faced with decisions that require them to choose between political expediency and the public interest,” Peter Ambler, executive director of Americans for Responsible Solutions, wrote in a recent op-ed. “This is not one of those times.”
McClintock happily backs HR 3668, recently issuing a press release: “Suppressors are important devices to reduce hearing damage for shooters – my father suffered from it – as well as to reduce noise at shooting ranges located near residential areas.”
We’re sorry for McClintock’s father’s hearing loss. We hope other Californians listen to their police chiefs.
Their take
L.A. Times: State regulators are updating the Proposition 65 signs to offer more information to consumers, including the identity of at least one of the chemicals present. Still, the update won’t fix the larger problem of having so many warnings posted that consumers have trouble telling large risks from small ones.
San Francisco Chronicle: Twitter needs a better answer for Russian meddling. Like Facebook and many other social media companies, Twitter doesn’t seem to understand its role. Being a global source of information carries critical and compulsory public responsibilities.
San Luis Obispo Tribune: It’s better to be cautious in the beginning of this recreational marijuana boom, but capping the number of outdoor grows at 50 goes too far. It practically guarantees black market cultivation.
Raleigh News & Observer: If other universities aren’t scared to death by this bribery case brought by New York officials, they should be. Not because they assume their own coaches and players are embroiled in some kind of scandal, but because the problems alleged there, the crimes alleged, are a product of the runaway big-money system of college athletics in which most schools participate. William Friday and Father Theodore Hesburgh sounded the alarms long, long ago. But not enough people were listening.
Denver Post: Colorado’s roughly $44 billion pension fund for state employees is in trouble, but the trustees for the Public Employees’ Retirement Association have adopted an aggressive plan meant to ensure the fiscal stability of the retirement program for more than half a million beneficiaries. The plan still needs the approval of Colorado lawmakers and the governor. A heavy lift, no doubt, but the proposal is a good starting point that lawmakers would be wise to consider.
Syndicates’ take
Ross Douthat: Hugh Hefner was a pornographer and a chauvinist who exploited women. Hefner’s good deeds and aesthetic aspirations were ultimately incidental to his legacy – a gloss over his flesh-peddling, smeared like Vaseline on a pornographer’s lens.
Frank Bruni: Democrats are getting ready to lose. Again. As long as Nancy Pelosi remains the Democratic House leader, Republicans can describe their opponents as servants of a San Francisco liberal.
Trudy Rubin: Trump’s lack of discipline and disdain for process have turned his would-be Mideast policy into hash.
E.J. Dionne: Trump seeks to raise taxes on poor people and California, and cut his own. For a large swath of the middle and upper-middle class, Trump’s proposal is not a tax cut at all, but a tax increase, especially in California.
Mailbag
“With recent news of Russian scanning of state technology websites, this is not the time to reduce California’s manual 1 percent audit practice, which is designed to detect errors or manipulations in vote-counting software.” – Kammi Foote, Inyo County Registrar of Voters, Kim Alexander, California Voter Foundation, Barbara Simons, Verified Voting
