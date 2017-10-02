Opinion

Letters: Will we admit more guns do not make us safer now?

October 02, 2017 10:06 AM

UPDATED October 02, 2017 10:07 AM

Re “At least 58 dead in Las Vegas in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, more than 500 wounded” (sacbee.com, Oct. 2): When will enough be enough? When will we know we have enough guns? When will we see the National Rifle Association has a stranglehold on our lawmakers? When will our president be an advocate for positive change? When will we admit more guns do not make us safer? When will we accept the reality that more gun restrictions are necessary? Australians said, “Enough.” So can we.

ALVIN VOPATA, ANTELOPE

