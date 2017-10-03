Letters: Don’t blame the NRA for Las Vegas shooting

Re “Las Vegas shooting must, finally, stir Congress to act. But will it?” (Editorials, Oct. 3): I am not surprised that the usual misguided blame game has begun with insults against the National Rifle Association, and laying the blame for this awful crime law abiding citizens that happen to use firearms responsibly. Laws on the books are more than adequate, except that they are not enforced. If you purchase an automobile, but there is no background check or waiting period. If you turn it into a weapon by running pedestrians down, people sue. Like the NRA, which advocates for the responsible use of firearms, car insurance companies advocates safe vehicle operation. When there is a tragedy involving automobiles, should an auto insurance company be pilloried?
Andrew Mattson, Roseville
