Letters: Civilized people must stand up against gun violence

Re “Las Vegas shooting must, finally, stir Congress to act. But will it?” (Editorials, Oct. 3): On TV, we are swamped with commercials aimed at helping us cope with human ailments involving hips, knees, heart, COPD and more, but practically nothing to treat this national sickness we exhibit of solving our emotional problems with guns. Homicides continue. In Tuesday's Sacramento Bee editorial we read: “Thoughts and prayers are all well and good. But they’re only lip service if we don't take the actions we know we must take.” But will we as we wait to add another community to our list of mass killings? If Congress won't act, then it's up to us as a civilized people.
Jack Pelletier, El Dorado Hills
