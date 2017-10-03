Letter: We must not be mute in the face of gun violence

Re “Las Vegas shooting must, finally, stir Congress to act. But will it?” (Editorials, Oct. 3): With the usual words to blame evil for taking innocent lives, Donald Trump and conservatives go mute because it’s not the right time to talk about guns. Given the frequency of such events, their assumed reflection of silence becomes a permanent black out. This standard practice of regretful delay and making false excuses have worked like a triple dose of Valium as the NRA works overtime to stuff checks the pockets of members of Congress. The power for change is in the hands of voters. Doing nothing maintains the status quo.
Dan Fong, Rancho Cordova
