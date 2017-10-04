Stepping into Ben Shapiro’s world + CalPERS: crummy neighbor + Las Vegas shooting aftermath

Our take
Editorials
Sacramento has done plenty for CalPERS, but when will CalPERS start being a good neighbor to us? Bad enough that the pension giant hasn’t fixed that massive hole in the ground at the city entrance. Now it turns out that it is five years late and counting on a pledge to build hundreds of housing units downtown. What gives?
California Democrats are all for free speech – just not conservative Ben Shapiro’s: By not listening politely for 10 minutes, Senate Democrats gave conservative writer and speaker Ben Shapiro far more than 120 seconds of fame.
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Free people are not supposed to be helpless to impose change. That’s the point of democracy: Government answers to its voters. But this one does not.
Dan Walters, CALMatters: With some fanfare, Gov. Jerry Brown last week signed a package of bills aimed at relieving an acute shortage of housing that has sent costs into the stratosphere and given California the nation’s highest level of functional poverty. Problem solved? Not by a long shot.
California Forum
Jane Braxton Little: Most dams kill fish, but the endangered DeSabla-Centerville Hydroelectric Project delivers cold water salmon need to survive. Now wildlife protectors on Butte Creek have a new battle cry: Save the dam.
Their take
Ben Shapiro, National Review: Try as he might, Steven Bannon, the former chief strategist to President Trump, cannot make a coherent movement out of Trump’s inconsistencies.
Ben Shapiro, National Review: The culture-war political-media complex has an interest in tearing apart the country for ratings and power. And that’s not going to stop so long as the American people see politics as entertainment and entertainment as politics.
Lexington Herald-Leader: Mass shootings are not the price we pay for freedom, they’re the price we pay for gutless politicians. Case in point: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, echoing other Republicans, says it’s too early to talk about how Congress could prevent bloodbaths like the one Sunday in Las Vegas, where a heavily armed sniper killed 59 people and injured more than 520.
Raleigh News & Observer: In his inaugural address, President Trump said, “This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” But he has done nothing to stop this particularly American form of carnage: the unstable and the aggrieved blasting away on crowds with weapons made not for hunting, but for war.
Mercury News: Before Sunday, the House was expected to pass the bills soon. But on Tuesday morning, House Speaker Paul Ryan, asked about the SHARE Act, said he did not know when it would be scheduled for a vote. Translation: Let the furor die down and then get back to business as usual. What’s amazing is that the bills are even being considered, and before Sunday were so close to a vote.
Kansas City Star: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has led the charge to root out largely imaginary voter fraud, intimidating voters along the way. The ACLU aims to provide a counterbalance, making the no-kidding argument that more people voting would actually be a good thing.
Orange County Register: The federal government’s outdated and counterproductive prohibition on sports betting needs to end. Passed by Congress in 1992, the Professional Amateur Sports Protection Act bans states from introducing their own legal sports betting regimes, with Nevada being the sole exception. Like many prohibitions, PASPA was passed with good intentions but produced disastrous results.
Syndicates’ take
Ruben Navarrette Jr.: The free pass has expired. It’s time for law enforcement authorities to keep track of white men who stockpile guns. To the profiled, I say: “Put up with it.”
Paul Krugman: This takes talent: Trump tax plan would add trillions to deficit and raise taxes on most of us.
Thomas L. Friedman: America’s gun debate is all about greed, profits and raw power – and cowardice.
David Brooks: What has come of the Republican Party that is supposed to stoke dynamism?
Kathleen Parker: A random bullet from an unseen stranger brings the unbearable mystery into sharp focus. Why me? Why not me? Why at all?
Mailbag
“I recall my father's hunting partner, late of World War II battlefields, scolding me for my then juvenile fascination with guns. From those years, there was little evidence of a profit driven trumpeting of a perverse interpretation of Second Amendment rights.” – Spencer P. Le Gate, Sacramento
Tweet of the day
“Republicans on the committee ask that I be given time outside the two-minute public comment window; the Democratic chair refuses. Of course.” – Ben Shapiro, @benshapiro
Comments