Letters: There is no excuse for assault weapons

Re “Las Vegas shooting must, finally, stir Congress to act. But will it?” (Editorial, Oct. 3): We do not yet know what caused Stephen Paddock to engage in this massacre and wounding of so many innocents. But whatever the personal motivations, there was no justification for his ability to obtain the assault weapons and ammunition. Gun enthusiasts do not need to have use of assault weapons to fully enjoy their Second Amendment rights. We Americans desperately need meaningful legislation in this matter.
Alvin D. Sokolow, DAVIS
