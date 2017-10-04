Opinion

Letters: There is no excuse for assault weapons

October 04, 2017 08:35 AM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 08:36 AM

Re “Las Vegas shooting must, finally, stir Congress to act. But will it?” (Editorial, Oct. 3): We do not yet know what caused Stephen Paddock to engage in this massacre and wounding of so many innocents. But whatever the personal motivations, there was no justification for his ability to obtain the assault weapons and ammunition. Gun enthusiasts do not need to have use of assault weapons to fully enjoy their Second Amendment rights. We Americans desperately need meaningful legislation in this matter.

Alvin D. Sokolow, DAVIS

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Painting the Delta

    Watch as Sacramento artist Stephanie Taylor paints a Delta scene.

Painting the Delta

Painting the Delta 1:33

Painting the Delta
Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this 1:22

Jack Ohman: If Gov. Brown wrote children's books, they might look like this
'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says 1:13

'Every time the sheriff gets on the news, he talks about me,' Black Lives Matter leader says

View More Video