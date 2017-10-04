Letters: We need tougher penalties for gun violations

Re “Las Vegas shooting must, finally, stir Congress to act. But will it?” (Editorials, Oct. 3): I concur that sensible measures can be taken to limit the availability of certain lethal firearms and accessories, but they will be meaningless without serious consequences for those who break the law. Unless there are mandatory prison sentences or significant monetary penalties for anyone convicted of illegally possessing, using, modifying or selling firearms or ammunition, any gun control measures will be largely ineffective.
Joe Selewicz, Sacramento
