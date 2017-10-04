Opinion

Letter: How do we end the gun madness?

October 04, 2017

Why is anyone allowed to own more than one military-style rifle? At his inaugural, President Donald Trump talked about stopping the carnage. He ought to start by banning the instruments that cause the carnage: war weapons that do not belong in civilian hands. Double-barreled shotguns and single shot rifles with magazines of no more than 4 rounds, are the only weapons we need to hunt. Everything else is made exclusively for killing people. Leadership on this issue should come from our local congressman, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove. Unfortunately, the National Rifle Association owns him. McClintock is for unfettered ownership of guns, but is against the Affordable Healthcare Act. This is a sick mind.

John Garon, Placerville

