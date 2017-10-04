Letters: Small businesses support parental leave legislation

Re “Union power on display in California’s just-completed legislative session” (sacbee.com, Sept. 18): We hope Gov. Jerry Brown signs Senate Bill 63 into law. It would expand California’s unpaid leave law, and ensure that more employees who use California’s paid family leave program would be guaranteed job protection. Small Business Majority’s polling found 70 percent of small businesses nationwide are in favor of legislation such as SB 63. Small employers know it makes good business sense to take care of their employees, which is why we urge the governor to sign SB 63.
Mark Herbert, Sacramento
