Letters: Junk food marketing has no place in schools

October 05, 2017 9:21 AM

California is facing a diabetes epidemic. A recent UCLA study said nearly half of California adults, including one in three young adults, have undiagnosed diabetes or pre-diabetes, a precursor to life-threatening Type 2 diabetes. Younger Californians are affected earlier than ever. Our state must act. Companies spend millions targeting kids with junk food marketing in school. California must save the next generation from developing these deadly diseases. Assembly Bill 841 is one way California can promote childhood nutrition by limiting junk food marketing in schools. Schools must provide consistent messages to students, and help support parents’ efforts to create healthy eating habits. By restricting junk food marketing in schools, kids will develop healthy eating habits and lead healthier lives. We urge Gov. Jerry Brown to sign AB 841.

Alan Shatzel, Dignity Health, Sacramento

