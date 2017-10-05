Letters: Who is to blame for Las Vegas shooting?

Re “Las Vegas shooting must, finally, stir Congress to act. But will it?” (Editorials, Oct. 2) Only in America is it okay to accumulate an arsenal of deadly weapons. After Sandy Hook, there was nearly unanimous public support for universal background checks for sales of deadly weapons. Simple right? Who would oppose that? Who would oppose denying mentally unstable people from buying guns? Who would allow assault weapons to be legal again after they were banned in the 1990s? Who allows easy access to deadly weapons? Anyone who keeps voting for congressional Republicans, that's who.
Harry Cowan, Mount Aukum
