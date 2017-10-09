Facebook’s challenge + Avoiding an epidemic + Nukes + A week after Vegas + Who is Ben Shapiro?

Our take
Editorials
Who is in charge of social media? Humans or machines? Time is running out for Facebook and Google to win back public trust, especially after the fake news on the Las Vegas shooter.
Jack Ohman has a hole lotta love for CalPERS and housing. Help him dig in here.
Columns
Erika D. Smith: What will it take for homeless people to get a toilet in Sacramento? Oh, just a deadly virus. Sacramento is rushing to avoid an outbreak of hepatitis A, after hundreds of cases hit San Diego, Santa Cruz and Los Angeles.
Dan Morain: Who is Ben Shapiro and why do people want to take selfies with him? What has become of us when protestors would prompt the University of California to spend $600,000 for security to protect Ben Shapiro’s right to speak?
Marcos Breton: Ali Youssefi was married in June, diagnosed with cancer in July. Now Sacramento’s most dynamic young developer is fighting to live.
Dan Walters: They used it for years to hold power in California. Now with the tables turned, Democrats oppose gerrymandering.
Markos Kounalakis, McClatchyDC: Trump is right: Nuke deals are for suckers. Trump’s global reputation as a sometimes charming but blunt prevaricator is not likely to trick Kim Jong Un into an act of self-toppling political suicide.
Op-eds
Bishop Jaime Soto: In 1917, three Portuguese children saw a white-robed Virgin Mary. Here’s how a 100-year-old miracle is relevant today.
Christopher Gavigan and Avinash Kar: If Gov. Jerry Brown signs Sen. Ricardo Lara’s Senate Bill 258, California would be the first state to have a cleaning product “right to know” law requiring disclosure of ingredients on labels.
Take a number: 112 percent
Pro-gun advocates say assault weapons are pretty much like other firearms, and that reinstating a ban on their manufacture and sale would be pointless. Comes now a study in the Journal of Urban Health, dated on the day after the Las Vegas slaughter, pointing out that assault weapons with high capacity magazines account for 22 percent to 36 percent of guns used in crimes in most places, “with some estimates upwards of 40 percent for cases involving serious violence.”
The researchers also found semi-automatic assault weapons and large capacity magazines were used in 13 percent to 16 percent of murders of police officers. The study was an update of research related to the decade-long federal ban on assault weapons, which expired in 2004.
High-capacity semiautomatic weapons “have grown from 33 to 112 percent as a share of crime guns since the expiration of the federal ban,” the researchers said.
“Although this study does not directly evaluate any assault weapon-large capacity magazine law, it provides further evidence that the federal ban curbed the spread of high-capacity semiautomatic weapons when it was in place and, in so doing, may have had preventive effects on gunshot victimizations.”
Their take
Mercury News: Facebook, Google and other social media companies have to get their political advertising house in order. The alternative is massive governmental intervention with the sort of restrictive regulations the tech industry loathes. The integrity of our democratic elections is at stake.
L.A. Times: We need the tunnels. Southern California needs them to secure (not to increase) its water supply. So does much of the Bay Area, despite the false belief by many residents there that they are independent of the Delta and imported water. So does the Delta itself, which is suffering from the operation of pumps at its southern end that reverse the flow of a portion of the San Joaquin River and suck migratory fish to their doom.
San Francisco Chronicle: SB54 won’t spare California the social and economic cost of seeing families broken up over Washington’s poisonous immigration policy. It can’t. What it will do is make the job of federal agents far more difficult here.
San Luis Obispo Tribune: In the grand scheme, issues such as flooding and fees and the housing affordability crisis must take precedence over eradicating billboards. But preserving those stretches of the Highway 101 corridor that haven’t already been blighted by storage units and big box stores and, yes, billboards is a worthy goal – one that should be pursued “as time permits.”
Raleigh News & Observer: There’s nothing wrong with wealthy Republicans raising funds for Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee, but the scale and the timing of the lavish event hardly supports the president’s claim that he ran for president to help “the forgotten people.”
A week after
Jon Ralston, Nevada Independent: Politics never really takes a holiday, and everything can be seen through that prism, fairly or unfairly. There will be a way to judge the sincerity of our politicians going forward, to evaluate whether they were acting out of humanity or vanity. Let’s see whether any footage of them this week appears in any of their upcoming campaign ads.
Las Vegas Sun: Since 10:05 p.m. last Sunday, when the first of several streams of gunfire erupted from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay, tens of thousands of people in our community have been directly or indirectly affected by the trauma of that terrible night. We’re a city contending with deep emotional pain, and it’s more critical than ever for us to support each other.
Las Vegas Review Journal: Conspiracy purveyors love a vacuum and the unsuccessful search for a motive in last week’s Strip massacre has created a void they’ve been happy to fill.
Orlando Sentinel: After yet another atrocity committed by a lone gunman wielding his own high-powered arsenal and murdering dozens of innocent people, it’s irresponsible for lawmakers to rule out reasonable gun limits.
Denver Post: In calling for an honest debate, we know we’re asking a lot: that both sides suspend the acrimony. Americans have a culture of responsible gun ownership, and we should respect those who wish to have the weapons to protect their families and themselves, hunt and enjoy sport shooting responsibly.
Syndicates’ take
Ross Douthat: While not everyone knew exactly how Harvey Weinstein treated women, everyone knew what kind of man he was. The women he harassed didn’t have the power to restrain him, but plenty of powerful people did.
Kathleen Parker: Donald Trump is focused on decertifying the nuclear deal with Iran, continuing to taunt North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and trying to convince the rest of the world that he’s got everything under control. Thus, the very last thing Trump needs right now is a political shootout over guns.
Jonathan Bernstein: That Rep. Linda Sanchez is publicly calling for Democratic House leadership change suggests she believes there is widespread sentiment that new blood is needed.
Trudy Rubin: The new Jimmy Kimmel test: How to respond to mass shootings.
Mailbag
“Gov. Jerry Brown should veto SB 649, putting the public’s interest ahead of Big Telecom’s.” – San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.
Tweet of the day
“It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.” – Senator Bob Corker, @SenBobCorker
