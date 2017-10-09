Letters: Taking a knee, and Mike Pence

Re “Vice President Pence makes quick exit after 49ers kneel for anthem” (Matt Barrows, Oct. 8): Protesters who do not want to respect the American Flag should realize this flag was at all of the battles and ceremonies during the Civil War, the war fought to preserve the Union and abolish slavery. The flag was also present at the defeat of Nazism and imperialism. It was present when the voting rights act was passed in Congress and when other discrimination laws were passed. The American flag is perfect. Some citizens are not.
A.J. Ponzo, Rockin
