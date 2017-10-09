Letters: Millionaire athletes should put money where their mouths are

Re “Vice President Pence makes quick exit after 49ers kneel for anthem” (Matt Barrows, Oct. 8): What exactly is being accomplished with kneeling during the National Anthem? Colin Kaepernick said he was calling attention to police violence and injustice in black America. Has kneeling accomplished that goal? Is this behavior bringing people together to discuss this issue? It has done the opposite by causing increased and intense divisiveness. The issue has gotten lost by calling attention to it during the National Anthem. How about all the millionaire athletes put their money where their mouths are? Help organize and pay for peaceful meetings with government and police officials, have town hall meetings, hire lobbyists to help create legislation. They accomplish nothing by kneeling, playing the game, and then driving expensive cars back to gated communities.
Janis E. Hightower, Orangevale
